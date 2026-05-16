Warren Buffett's 'Buffet's Lunch' Auction Raises $100 Million, Proceeds to Charity

Warren Buffett's annual charity auction, 'Buffet's Lunch,' has raised $100 million, with the proceeds going to Glide Foundation and other charities.

지난 2일 미국 네브래스카주 오마하에서 열린 버크셔해서웨이 연례 주주총회의 모습. 로이터연합뉴스 ‘투자의 달인’ 워런 버핏 버크셔해서웨이 이사회 의장(95)의 연례 자선행사였던 ‘버핏과의 점심’이 경매에서 100억원대에 낙찰됐다고 로이터통신이 15일(현지시간) 보도했다.

이베이에서 이뤄진 자선 경매에서 버핏과의 점심 기회는 한 입찰자에게 전날 900만100달러(약 135억원)에 낙찰됐다. 입찰자가 누구인지는 아직 공개되지 않았다. 버핏과의 점심 자선행사가 부활한 것은 4년 만이다. 버핏은 2000년부터 매년 이 행사 낙찰액을 샌프란시스코 빈민 지원단체인 글라이드 재단에 기부해오다가 2022년을 마지막으로 중단한 바 있다. 2022년 경매는 1900만 달러(약 285억원)에 낙찰돼 역대 최고가를 기록한 바 있다.

누적 모금액은 5000만달러를 웃돈다. 버핏과의 점심 식사는 오는 6월24일 버크셔 본사와 버핏 자택이 있는 네브래스카 오마하에서 이뤄진다. 올해 행사 수익금은 글라이드 재단 외에 미국프로농구(NBA) 골든스테이트 워리어스의 간판스타인 스테픈 커리 및 그의 배우자 아이샤 커리가 설립한 자선단체 ‘잇·런·플레이 재단’에도 전달된다. 커리 부부는 오는 6월 버핏과의 점심 자리에 함께한다.

버핏은 지난해 말 버크셔 최고경영자(CEO) 자리에서 물러나 그레그 에이블에게 CEO 자리를 넘겼다. 다만 이사회 의장직은 유지하고 있으며, 퇴임 뒤에도 투자 의사결정에 관여하고 있다고 밝힌 바 있다. 한편 에이블 CEO가 이끄는 버크셔는 1분기 중 미 항공사 델타항공 지분을 대규모로 매수한 것으로 나타났다. 버크셔가 이날 공시한 보유주식 현황 자료에 따르면 버크셔는 3월 말 기준으로 약 26억달러(약 3조9000억원) 규모의 델타항공 주식을 보유했다고 신고했다.

버크셔는 앞서 항공주에 투자했다가 2020년 팬데믹 이후 전량 매각한 바 있다. 미국의 백화점 체인 메이시스도 약 5500만달러 규모로 신규 편입됐다. 버크셔는 구글 모회사인 알파벳 주식도 약 4000만주 추가로 매수했다고 신고했다. 버크셔는 버핏의 CEO 퇴임을 앞두고 지난해부터 알파벳 주식을 매입해왔다.

버핏은 ’가치투자‘를 투자 철학으로 내세우며 그동안 애플을 제외한 기술주 투자에 신중한 자세를 취해왔다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Warren Buffett Buffet's Lunch Auction Charity Glide Foundation Proceeds Tech Stocks Delta Airlines Macy's Alphabet Inc.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I feel good when the stock market falls’···Warren Buffett departs, leaving behind the legend of a ‘6.1 million% return’Warren Buffett (95), the legendary American investor nicknamed ‘the Oracle of Omaha’, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Berkshire Hathaway (Berk...

Read more »

The price of this one fish is ‘4.7 billion won’···At the first New Year auction in Japan, a ‘243㎏ tuna’ sells for the highest price on recordAt the first New Year bluefin tuna auction held at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, a large bluefin tuna was sold for a record-high price of about ...

Read more »

Balances in the 100 billion-won range turned out to be 50,000 won···Prosecutors handed Seongnam City the Daejang-dong group ‘empty accounts’ despite knowing they were suchSeongnam City in Gyeonggi Province, which is pursuing the recovery of criminal proceeds from the Daejang-dong ring, confirmed that many of the acco...

Read more »

If the U.S.-Iran war drags on, oil at $100… growth down 0.3 percentage pointAn analysis suggests that if global oil prices remain around $100 per barrel due to the war between the United States and Israel and Iran, the econ...

Read more »

President Lee to have lunch with former Prime Minister Ishiba… a key figure in making last year ‘shuttle diplomacy’ take rootOn the 8th, President Lee Jae Myung will have lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is visiting South Korea. President Lee ...

Read more »

Filipino Senator's Shooting at Senate House Raises QuestionsA shooting incident occurred at the Senate House in Manila, Philippines, raising questions about the involvement of a former police chief and a senator in the 'War on Drugs' led by the late President Rodrigo Duterte.

Read more »