WHO: Congo, Uganda Ebloa Risk Level Updted, Ebloa Killed 7 People So Far

The World Health Organization upgraded Congo and Uganda's Ebola risk levels amid fears of a potential international outbreak after confirming 7 deaths in Congo.

세계보건기구(WHO) 테워드로스 아드하놈 거브러여수스 사무총장이 스위스 제네바 WHO 본부에서 개최된 브리핑에서 콩고민주공화국과 우간다의 에볼라 확산 상황을 설명하고 있다. WHO는 콩고민주공화국(민주콩고)의 에볼라 바이러스 확산 위험 수준을 국가 단위에서 ‘매우 높음’으로 상향 조정하고, 확진자는 82명, 사망자는 7명으로 집계됐다.

WHO는 지난해 12월에 국제적 공중보건 비상사태(PHEIC)를 선포하면서 에볼라 확산과 관련해 공적 메시지를 보내왔다. 그러나 국제적 확산 가능성은 제한적이라며, 글로벌 위험 수준은 여전히 낮게 유지했다. 또한 같은 날 엑스(X·옛 트위터)를 통해 민주콩고에서 현재까지 사망자가 7명이 확인됐다고, 감염 의심 사례는 약 750건, 사망 의심 사례는 177명이 늘었다고 밝혔다. 우간다는 상대적으로 안정적인 것으로 알려졌다.

WHO에 따르면 우간다는 현재까지 2명의 확진자, 1명의 사망자가 발생했으며, 최근 신규 의심 사례는 보고되지 않았다. 독일로 이송된 미국인 환자 1명이 에볼라 양성 판정을 받았고, 별도로 고위험 접촉 미국인 1명이 체코로 이송됐다는 보고도 있었다고 WHO는 전했다. WHO 아프리카 지역의 모하메드 야쿱자나비 국장은 백신이 없는 분디부조 변종 에볼라를 과소평가한다면 큰 실수가 될 것이라며, 감시 체계와 검사 확대에 따라 감염 규모가 계속 변동되고 있으며, 현지 무장세력 충돌과 치안 불안이 지장을 주고 있다고 우려했다





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