Women's rights protest in Kenya over femicide increase

Women in Kenya protested against femicide, demanding the government declare gender-based violence a national disaster.

1일(현지시간) 케냐 수도 나이로비에서 ‘여성 살해’(페미사이드) 증가에 항의하는 시위가 열렸다. 여성들은 젠더 기반 폭력을 ‘국가 재난’으로 선포할 것을 촉구했다. AP통신과 현지 매체 켄얀스에 따르면 1일(현지시간) 케냐 수도 나이로비에서는 성폭력 및 여성 살해 사건 급증에 대한 긴급 수사를 촉구하는 시위가 열렸다.

수백명의 여성은 ‘여성 살해를 멈춰라’ ‘우리는 추모에 지쳤다’는 손팻말과 인형을 들고 행진했다. 이들은 여성의 존엄성을 상징하는 장미로 장식된 관을 들었다. 이번 시위는 지난달 18일 가스펠 가수 레이첼 무토니 완데토가 괴한의 공격으로 심각한 화상을 입은 뒤 숨지면서 촉발됐다.

여성 인권 운동가 아이린 와이라리아는 ‘우리는 악행이 판치는 상황에서 침묵하지 않을 것’이라며 ‘자매들이 불태워지거나 폭력을 당하는 모습을 더 이상 지켜보고만 있지 않을 것’이라고 밝혔다. 1일(현지시간) 케냐 수도 나이로비에서 열린 ‘여성 살해’(페미사이드) 규탄 시위 참가자들이 ‘우리는 추모에 지쳤다’ ‘페미사이드를 멈춰라’ 등의 손팻말과 인형을 들고 있다. EPA연합뉴스 케냐 여성변호사연맹(FIDA)은 지난달 20일 정부에 젠더 기반 폭력을 국가 재난으로 선포할 것을 요구했다. FIDA는 정부가 40일 안에 실질적인 조치를 내놓지 않으면 전국적인 시위에 나서겠다고 경고했다.

FIDA는 ‘젠더 기반 폭력 문제는 무시할 수 없는 위기 수준에 이르렀다’며 ‘여성 살해가 그 자체로 범죄로 인식되지 않고 대부분의 사건이 성별 동기가 명시되지 않은 채 살인 사건으로 분류돼 추적이 불가능하다’고 지적했다. 이에 케냐 정부는 지난달 23일 법의학 전문가와 전문 수사관으로 구성된 특별 수사팀을 꾸렸다. 케냐 경찰은 ‘대부분의 젠더 기반 폭력 사건이 가정 불화와 친밀한 관계에서의 폭행, 성범죄, 해결되지 않은 가족 갈등과 관련돼 있다’고 밝혔다. 국제엠네스티가 지난 4월 발간한 보고서에 따르면 케냐에서는 매주 평균 8건의 여성 살해 사건이 보고된다.

FIDA 이사회 구성원인 아니타 비에곤은 전국 여성 살해 피해자의 59%가 18~35세 여성이라고 밝혔다. 지난해에는 대학교 1학년 학생이던 실비아 케문토가 실종된 뒤 교내 물탱크에서 숨진 채 발견됐다. 당시 부검에서는 피해자가 공격에 저항한 정황을 보여주는 방어흔이 확인됐다





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Women's Rights Femicide Gender-Based Violence National Disaster Kenya

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