US-Iran Nuclear Talks: Rapid Progress Towards Agreement

The US and Iran are making rapid progress towards a nuclear agreement, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that 'we might announce something' in the near future. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaie said that the agreement is 'very close' but 'very far' away, emphasizing the need for a final agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The progress comes after tensions escalated due to US threats of re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

미국과 이란 사이의 종전 협상이 주말인 23일(현지시간) 합의를 향해 급물살을 타고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 이날 미 CBS 방송과 전화 인터뷰에서 이란과의 합의 가능성에 대해 "상당히 가까워지고 있다.

날이 갈수록 좋아지고 있다"고 말했다. 마코 루비오 미국 국무장관도 취재진과 만난 자리에서 종전 협상과 관련해 "늦은 오늘이든, 내일이든, 며칠 뒤든 우리가 뭔가를 발표할 가능성이 있다"고 말했다고 로이터, AFP 통신 등이 보도했다. 루비오 장관은 일부 진전이 있었고, 몇몇 노력이 이뤄지고 있다고 강조했다. 전날까지만 해도 트럼프 대통령이 이란을 상대로 한 공습 재개를 심각하게 고려 중이라는 보도가 나오면서 긴장 수위가 높아졌지만, 하루 만에 분위기가 '외교를 통한 해결' 쪽으로 기우는 모습이다.

에스마일 바가이 이란 외무부 대변인은 "합의에 매우 근접했지만 동시에 매우 떨어져 있다. 현재 양해각서(MOU) 최종 확정을 위해 노력하고 있다"면서 미국과의 종전안 협상에서 양측이 의견차를 좁히고 있다고 밝혔고, 파키스탄의 무니르 총사령관의 테헤란 일정과 관련해 "이 방문의 목적은 이란과 미국 사이의 메시지 교환이었다"고 설명했다. 파키스탄은 무니르 총사령관의 이란 일정을 설명하는 별도 성명을 내고 "짧지만 매우 생산적인 방문"이었다며 "고무적인 진전을 가져왔다"고 평가했다.

로이터 통신은 파키스탄의 소식통 2명을 인용해 "이란과 파키스탄이 전쟁을 종식하고, 호르무즈 해협을 개방하는 내용의 수정안을 미국에 전달했다"며 "이들 소식통은 미국이 24일까지 이 제안에 답변할 것으로 예상된다"고 보도했다. 특히 이란의 제안이 "전문적인 전쟁 종식", "호르무즈 해협에서의 위기 해결", "더 광범위한 합의를 위한 30일(연장 가능)간의 협상 시작" 등 3단계로 이뤄져 있다고 통신은 전했다. 이 합의에는 "호르무즈 해협의 단계적 재개방", "이란의 농축우라늄 재고 희석 또는 이전", "미국의 이란에 대한 항만 봉쇄 및 제재 완화" 등이 포함될 것이라고 FT는 전했다.

그러나 종전 MOU 체결 이후 유예기간을 더 거친 뒤 핵 문제를 구체적으로 논의한다는 게 이란의 입장이어서 양측이 최종 합의에 이를 수 있을지는 좀더 지켜봐야 할 것으로 보인다. 또한 바가이 대변인은 전쟁 발발 이후 민간 선박의 항행이 사실상 차단되고 있는 호르무즈 해협 문제를 두고 "미국과 아무 관련이 없으며, 이는 우리와 연안국들 사이의 사안이다. 우리는 호르무즈 해협 문제에 대해 오만과 협력을 강화하고 있다"고 밝혔고, 트럼프 대통령은 미국 매체 악시오스와의 전화 통화에서 이란이 파키스탄 측을 통해 미국에 보낸 '최종 제안'을 검토할 예정이라고 밝혔다.

트럼프 대통령은 "좋은 합의를 할지, 아니면 완전히 박살낼지(blow them to kingdom come) 가능성은 확실한 50대 50"이라고 말했다. 협상에 관여하는 한 파키스탄 관리 역시 "상당히 포괄적인" 잠정 합의가 최종 단계에 접어들었다고 언급하면서도 "끝날 때까지는 끝난 것이 아니다"라는 조심스러운 입장을 보였다고 로이터는 전했다





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US-Iran Nuclear Talks Marco Rubio Dod Iranian Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaie Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) Tensions US Threats Of Re-Imposing Sanctions On Iran Progress Towards Agreement Final Agreement On The JCPOA

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