US-Iran War Talks Stall, Tensions Flare in Gulf

The US and Iran have been negotiating for over two months to end their war, but as of 9 PM local time, no breakthrough has been made. President Trump said he expects Iran's response to his proposal for peace by tonight, but it has not been received yet. Tensions are high in the Gulf, with sporadic clashes between the US and Iran forces. The US Navy has reported capturing two Iranian cargo ships attempting to enter Iran's territorial waters. Iran has accused the US of prolonging the conflict through military actions and has threatened to continue its resistance.

자동식별장치(AIS) 응답기를 끈 채 호르무즈해협을 통과해 아랍에미리트(UAE)산 원유를 싣고 온 원유운반선 ‘오데사’호가 8일 한국 서산 대산항에서 예인선들의 안내를 받으며 항해하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스미국과 이란이 두 달 넘게 이어진 전쟁을 끝내기 위한 협상을 이어가고 있지만 9일(현지시각) 현재까지 뚜렷한 돌파구를 마련하지 못하고 있다.

도널드 트럼프 대통령은 전날 미국의 종전 제안에 대한 이란의 답변을 ‘오늘 밤 받을 것으로 기대한다’고 밝혔지만, 하루가 지난 이날 오후까지 답변을 받지 못한 것으로 알려졌다. 호르무즈 해협에서는 산발적인 무력 충돌이 계속되고 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 전날 기자들에게 ‘오늘 밤 편지를 받을 것으로 되어 있다. 어떻게 되는지 보겠다’고 말했다.

이란이 협상을 의도적으로 지연시키는 것으로 보느냐는 질문에는 ‘모르겠다. 곧 알게 될 것’이라고 답했다. 마코 루비오 국무장관도 이탈리아 로마에서 기자들과 만나 ‘진지한 협상 과정으로 진입할 수 있는 제안이길 바란다’고 밝혔다. 월스트리트저널에 따르면, 양국이 양해각서(MOU) 초안에 합의할 경우 이르면 다음 주 파키스탄에서 대면 협상이 재개될 가능성도 있다.

현재 논의 중인 미국의 제안은 우선 전쟁 종료를 선언하고, 휴전을 30일 더 유지하면서 세부 협상을 이어가는 방안으로 알려졌다. 이 과정에서 미국의 대이란 항만 봉쇄 해제, 이란의 호르무즈 해협 통항 제한 해제, 이란 핵 프로그램 제한, 제재 완화 등이 함께 논의되는 것으로 보인다. 미국 언론들은 이 합의가 향후 더 포괄적인 평화협정 또는 양해각서의 토대가 될 수 있다고 전했다. 쟁점은 적지 않다.

미국은 이란의 우라늄 농축 중단 기간을 길게는 20년까지 요구하는 반면, 이란은 5년을 원하고 있는 것으로 알려졌다. 또 트럼프 대통령은 이란의 고농축 우라늄 비축분을 제3국이 아니라 미국에 넘겨야 한다고 주장하고 있다. 협상장 밖에서는 물리적 충돌이 이어지고 있다. 미 중부사령부(CENTCOM)는 이날 미군의 해상 봉쇄를 뚫고 이란 항구로 진입하려던 이란 선적 유조선 2척을 무력화했다고 발표했다.

이란 매체들 역시 호르무즈 해협 주변에서 미군과 이란군 간의 ‘제한적인 교전’이 발생했다고 보도했다. 이란 정부는 미국의 해상 봉쇄를 ‘군사적 행동의 연장’으로 규정하고 강력히 반발하고 있다. 압바스 아라그치 외무장관은 ‘외교적 해결책이 테이블에 오를 때마다 미국은 무모한 군사적 모험을 택한다’며 굴복하지 않겠다는 뜻을 분명히 했다. 미국과 이란은 모두 한 달가량 이어진 휴전이 여전히 유지되고 있다고 주장하지만, 실제 현장에서는 총격과 폭발, 선박 차단이 반복되며 휴전의 의미 자체가 모호해지고 있다





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