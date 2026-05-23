US-Iran talks, Fed, and market outlook

This news text discusses the potential impact of US-Iran talks, the outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed), and market trends.

이번 주 뉴욕 증시는 미국과 이란의 종전 합의 추이를 최대 재료로 삼아 움직일 것으로 보인다. 마코 루비오 미국 국무부 장관은 23일 이란과 협상을 두고 '일부 진전이 있었다'면서 '오늘 늦게든, 내일이든, 며칠 안이든 우리가 무언가를 발표할 가능성이 있다'고 전망했다.

두 당국자의 발언을 종합해 보면 종전 가능성은 매우 커진 셈이다. 중재자인 파키스탄군도 양국이 최종 양해로 향하는 '고무적인 진전'이 있었다고 발표했다. 이후 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 '이란과 협상을 두고' 합의는 최종 확정만 남겨둔 채 대부분 타결된 상태라며 '현재 합의의 마지막 쟁점과 세부 사항이 논의되고 있으며 곧 발표될 것'이라고 밝혔다. 그러면서 '합의의 여러 요소 가운데 하나로 호르무즈 해협은 개방될 것'이라고 강조했다.

B. 라일리웰스의 수석 시장 전략가인 아트 호건은 '전쟁이 출구에 조금씩 가까워질수록 시장 신뢰도도 커지고 있다'면서 '특히 매우 훌륭했던 실적발표 기간이 끝났고, 연간 가이던스까지 상향되고 있다는 점이 힘을 보태고 있다'고 설명했다. 연방준비제도(연준·Fed)가 기준으로 삼는 인플레이션 지표인 PCE 가격지수는 전달 대비 0.5% 상승할 것으로 점쳐진다. 따라서 실제로 이와 같은 숫자가 나온다면 연준 내에서 '매파'적인 기조는 더욱 강해질 것으로 보인다.

시장에 영향력이 큰 크리스토퍼 월러 연준 이사는 지난 22일 '인플레이션이 조만간 완화되지 않는다면, 더 먼 미래의 금리 인상 가능성을 더 이상 배제할 수는 없다'고 말하며 매파 변신을 선언한 바 있다. 전문가들은 1분기 GDP가 전분기 대비 연율로 2.0% 증가했을 것으로 추정한다. 이는 속보치와 같은 숫자다. 인플레이션 우려 속 GDP가 예상보다 강하다면 연준의 금리 인하 가능성은 더욱 후퇴할 것으로 보인다.

네이션 와이드 인베스트먼트 매니지먼트의 마크 해킷 수석 시장 전략가는 '약간의 휴지기와 조정 기간이 필요하다'면서 '너무 과열돼 현실과 괴리되는 상황은 바람직하지 않다'고 경계했다. 이번 주에는 연준 주요 인사의 발언도 꽤 있다. 존 윌리엄스 뉴욕 연은 총재는 이달 28일, 미셸 보먼 연준 금융감독 담당 부의장은 하루 뒤인 29일에 공개 석상에 오른다. 기업 실적으로는 휴렛팩커드(HP), 델 테크놀러지스·코스트코 홀세일 정도에 시선이 몰릴 전망이다.

HP와 델은 인공지능(AI) 서버 인프라 수요에 따른 실적 기대감이 큰 상황이다. 코스트코 실적으로는 미국 중산층의 소비 여력을 판단할 수 있다





yonhaptweet / 🏆 17. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Talks Fed Market Outlook Inflation GDP Art Hoegen Mark Hackett HP Dell Technologies Costco Wholesale Art Hoegen Mark Hackett HP Dell Technologies Costco Wholesale

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