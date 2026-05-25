US President Trump's White House Under Fire Amid Security Concerns

The article discusses a recent incident in Washington, D.C., where a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump and his family members. The FBI has classified the incident as a targeted assassination attempt. The article also mentions the ongoing construction of the White House's East Wing, which has been a subject of legal disputes between the Trump administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress.

미국 워싱턴 백악관 인근에서 경찰과 비밀경호국이 도로를 통제한 가운데 지난 23일(현지시간) 현장 바닥에 응급의료 키트와 장갑이 놓여 있다. AP=연합뉴스 미국 연방 법무부가 최근 백악관 인근에서 발생한 총격 사건을 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 겨냥한 또 다른 암살 시도로 규정했다고 미국 ABC방송이 25일(현지시간) 보도했다.

보도에 따르면 법무부는 전날 워싱턴DC 연방지방법원의 리처드 리언 판사에게 제출한 문서에서 백악관 경호 요원들과 교전 끝에 사살된 용의자 나시르 베스트(21)가 ‘다시 한번 대통령과 그의 가족, 그의 참모들을 암살하려 했다’고 주장했다. 법무부는 베스트가 사건 당일 비밀경호국(SS)의 백악관 검문소에 접근한 뒤 ‘전문적으로 가방에서 고성능 총기를 꺼내 정확히 백악관을 향해 발포했다’고 밝혔다. 베스트는 지난 23일 오후 6시쯤 백악관 아이젠하워 업무동 인근 검문소에서 총격을 가했다. 이후 경호 요원의 대응 사격을 받고 병원으로 옮겨졌으나 숨졌다.

당시 현장에 있던 행인 1명도 총상을 입고 중태에 빠진 것으로 전해졌다.

‘취약한 천막 대신 방탄 연회장 필요’ 법무부는 이번 사건을 계기로 트럼프 대통령이 추진 중인 백악관 동관 연회장 건립 필요성도 거듭 강조했다. 법무부는 ‘이 국가 안보 시설이 없다면 (백악관의 대규모) 행사들은 남쪽 잔디밭의 취약한 천막으로 밀려날 수밖에 없다’며 ‘이번 총격 사건에서 드러났듯 다양한 위협에 그대로 노출된다’고 주장했다.

이어 ‘천막은 쉽게 공격 가능한 사정권 안에 있었을 것이고 이는 죽음과 파괴를 초래했을 것’이라며 ‘플라스틱이나 캔버스로 제작된 기존 천막과 달리 현재 공사 중인 연회장 벽체는 강한 방탄 성능을 갖추고 있다’고 설명했다. 23일(현지시간) 미국 워싱턴DC 백악관 인근에서 총격 신고로 경찰과 경호 인력이 대거 투입된 가운데 비밀경호국 요원들이 통제 해제 이후 현장을 지키고 있다. 당시 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 백악관에서 이란과의 협상 관련 업무를 진행 중이었다.

AFP=연합뉴스 드론 발사대·저격수 배치 계획 공개 법무부는 또 연회장 지붕에 드론 발사대와 저격수 배치 공간이 포함돼 있으며 내부 공기 오염 가능성에 대비해 특수 환기 체계도 고려되고 있다고 공개했다. 그러면서 ‘이 소송이 길어질수록 정부는 보안시설과 배치도, 건축 사양까지 공개하도록 강요받게 된다’며 ‘국가 안보가 더욱 위험해질 수 있다’고 주장했다. 법원 공사 중단 명령 뒤집혀 공사 진행 중 이번 문서는 백악관 연회장 공사를 둘러싼 법적 공방 과정에서 제출됐다.

이번 법무부 문서 수신자인 리언 판사는 지난 3월 31일 판결에서 ‘미국 대통령은 백악관의 관리인이지 소유주가 아니다’라며 의회 승인 없이 연회장 개조 공사를 추진할 권한이 있다는 트럼프 대통령 측 주장을 받아들이지 않고 공사 중단을 명령했다. 그러나 이후 워싱턴DC 연방항소법원이 트럼프 행정부 요청을 받아들여 리언 판사의 공사 중단 명령의 효력을 일시 정지하면서 현재 연회장 공사는 계속 진행 중이다. 연방항소법원은 다음달 5일 국가역사보존협회(NTHP)와 법무부를 상대로 관련 구두 변론을 진행할 예정이다.

트럼프 행정부는 지난달 25일 백악관출입기자협회(WHCA) 연례 만찬 행사장 인근에서 총격 사건이 발생했을 당시에도 법원에 연회장 건립 필요성을 주장한 바 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 22일(현지시간) 미국 뉴저지주 모리스타운 공항에서 전용기 에어포스원에 탑승하고 있다. AP=연합뉴스 한영혜 기자 han.younghye@joongang.co.k





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White House President Trump Assassination Attempt Security Concerns East Wing Construction Legal Disputes

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