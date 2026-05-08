US Navy Uses Dolphins for Military Missions

The US Navy has been using dolphins for military missions since the 1950s. They are trained to detect and neutralize underwater mines and other threats. However, the use of dolphins in combat is not as common as some people might think.

지난 2023년 2월 13일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 샌디에이고에 있는 UC 샌디에이고 스크립스 해양학 연구소에서 돌고래가 서퍼를 지나 파도를 타고 있다. 로이터=연합뉴스 미국·이스라엘과 이란의 전쟁에 돌고래가 ‘전사’로 투입될 수 있을까.

다소 엉뚱해 보이지만, 실제 미국 국방부 기자회견에서 나온 질문이다. 지난 5일(현지시간) 피트 헤그세스 미국 국방장관이 전쟁과 관련한 회견을 하던 중 ‘이란이 미 해군에 맞서기 위해 돌고래를 활용할 가능성이 있느냐’는 물음이 나온 것이다. 더욱 주목을 받은 것은 헤그세스 장관의 답변 태도였다. 그는 ‘이란이 작전에 투입할 돌고래를 보유하고 있지는 않다는 점은 확인할 수 있다’고 진지하게 답했다.

그러고선 곧 ‘미국이 가미카제(제2차 세계대전 당시 일본의 자살공격대) 돌고래를 운용하는지에 대해서는 확인도 부인도 않겠다’는 농담을 덧붙였다. CNN에 따르면 미 해군은 기뢰 탐지 등의 임무를 위해 1959년부터 돌고래를 훈련해 왔다. 미 해군정보전센터 태평양 지부 산하 정보·감시·정찰(ISR) 부서에는 해양포유류 프로그램이 있다. CNN은 ‘돌고래 등을 훈련시켜 수중 물체를 탐지하고 회수하는 데 활용하는 것이 해당 프로그램의 목적’이라며 ‘기뢰를 폭파하기 위해 스스로 희생하는 이른바 ‘가미카제’ 방식은 아니다’라고 전했다.

이란 이슬람혁명수비대(IRGC)가 호르무즈해협에서 라이베리아 선적 컨테이너선 에파미노다스호를 나포하는 장면이라며 지난달 24일 공개한 사진. IRGC는 해당 선박이 미군에 협력한 정황이 있다고 주장했다. 로이터=연합뉴스 프로그램 공식 홈페이지에 따르면 돌고래는 수중 드론을 상회하는 정교한 음파탐지 능력을 보유하고 있을 뿐만 아니라 어두운 환경이나 탁한 물 속에서도 목표물을 탐지하고 추적할 수 있다. 탐지 임무 수행 시 돌고래는 소형 보트에 탄 2~3명의 조련사와 함께 이동한다.

미 해군 해저박물관에 따르면 돌고래는 목표물을 발견했을 경우 보트 앞쪽 패들을 두드리고, 발견하지 못 했을 경우에는 뒤쪽 패들을 두드려 신호를 보낸다. 이후 기뢰 등 수중 물체 주변에 표식부표를 떨어뜨려 인간 잠수부가 이를 찾아 무력화할 수 있도록 돕는다.

‘바다의 지뢰’ 기뢰 그래픽 이미지. 그러나 실제 전투가 진행 중일 때는 투입되지 않는 편이다. 미 외교·안보 분야 싱크탱크 랜드(RAND)연구소 선임 엔지니어이자 과거 미 해군 기뢰·대잠전 사령부에서 근무한 스콧 새비츠는 CNN에 ‘돌고래는 주로 전투 종료 이후 기뢰 탐지 임무에 투입돼 왔다’고 설명했다. 현재 미군의 호르무즈해협 작전에도 돌고래가 투입되지는 않았다고 방송은 보도했다.

군사 목적으로 돌고래를 활용하는 국가는 미국뿐만이 아니다. BBC는 ‘러시아는 항구 경비에 돌고래를 사용해 왔고, 이란 역시 2000년 돌고래를 구매해 활용해 왔다’고 전했다. 다만 CNN은 ‘이란이 당시 들여온 돌고래들은 현재 호르무즈해협 작전에 투입되기엔 너무 늙었고 (이란이) 현재 가동 중인 돌고래 훈련 프로그램이 존재한다는 징후도 없다’고 전했다





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US Navy Dolphins Military Missions Combat Underwater Mines

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