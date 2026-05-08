US halts Project Freedom, Saudi-Qatari restrictions on US military in Saudi Arabia and Qatar lifted

The US has lifted restrictions on the use of military bases in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which were a major factor in halting the US-led 'Project Freedom' in the Gulf region. The restrictions were lifted after Saudi Arabia and Qatar removed the restrictions on the use of their military bases by US forces.

미국이 해방 프로젝트( Project Freedom )를 중단하는 배경이 됐던 사우디아라비아와 쿠웨이트의 미군에 대한 기지·영공 사용 제한 조치가 해제됐다고 미 월스트리트저널이 보도했다.

호르무즈해협 상선 통항을 돕는 해방 프로젝트가 재개될 수 있다는 전망이 나온다. 7일(현지시각) 월스트리트저널은 사우디와 쿠웨이트가 미국의 해방 프로젝트 개시 이후 내렸던 미군의 자국 내 기지 및 영공 사용 제한 조치를 해제했다고 보도했다. 해방 프로젝트를 가로막았던 장벽이 사라지면서 도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부는 이 작전을 이르면 이번주 중 재개하는 방안을 검토하고 있다고 미 국방부 당국자가 전했다. 이번 사안에 관여한 국방부 관계자들은 해방 프로젝트가 재개되면 미국과 협력하는 상선들은 미군 함정과 항공기의 보호 아래 기뢰가 제거된 좁은 항로를 통해 운항하게 될 것이라고 밝혔다.

이란과의 협상 진전을 작전 중단의 이유로 들었지만, 미 엔비시(NBC) 방송은 6일 사우디 수뇌부가 미국의 해방 프로젝트 발표에 반발해, 해당 작전을 위한 미군의 기지 및 영공 사용 권한을 중단시킨 것이 작전 중단의 원인이라고 보도했다. 사우디가 자국 프린스 술탄 공군기지에서 미군 항공기를 이륙시키거나 해당 작전 지원을 위한 자국 영공을 열어주는 것을 허용하지 않겠다고 미국에 전달했고, 이는 결국 미군의 해방 프로젝트 중단의 한 이유가 됐다는 것이다. 엔비시는 트럼프 대통령과 사우디의 무하마드 빈 살만 왕세자가 통화를 통해 미군의 기지·영공 사용 차단 문제를 논의했지만, 합의에 이르지 못했다고 보도했다.

그러나 이후 추가 통화에서 미군의 기지 및 영공 사용 권한을 회복하기로 했다고 월스트리트저널은 전했다. 사우디 등 걸프국가들이 미군의 기지 사용을 제한한 배경에는 미국의 걸프 동맹 방어 의지에 대한 불신이 깔려 있다고 월스트리트저널은 전했다. 댄 케인 미 합참의장은 지난 5일 미군의 해방 프로젝트에 맞서 이란이 아랍에미리트와 오만, 페르시아만의 선박 등을 공격하자, 이에 대해 ‘저강도 괴롭힘’, ‘이란이 지푸라기를 잡는 것’이라며 충분한 반격 의지를 보이지 않았다. 이를 지켜본 걸프국들은 이란이 공격해도 미국이 적극적으로 보호해 주지 않을 것을 우려했다는 것이다.

미군은 사우디 프린스 술탄 공군기지에 전투기, 공중급유기 등 군용기들을 배치하고 있으며 방공 시스템도 갖추고 있다. 사우디는 미군에 이란 전쟁 지원을 위해 이 기지에서 항공기를 출격시키고 자국 영공을 통과하는 것을 허용해 왔다





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Project Freedom US-Led Operation Saudi Arabia Qatar Military Bases US Military Project Freedom US-Led Operation Saudi Arabia Qatar Military Bases US Military

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