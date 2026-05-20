US government official says no special contact with North Korea yet

A US government official has said that, as of now, there are no special contacts between the US and North Korea.

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 소통했다고 언급한 것과 관련해 정부 고위관계자가 ‘지금으로써는 특별한 접촉은 없는 것으로 생각한다’고 밝혔다. 이 당국자는 20일(현지시각) 미국 워싱턴에서 열린 특파원 간담회에서 ‘한미 간 대북 공조가 굉장히 긴밀하다’며 ‘북미 간 진전이나 적어도 접촉이 있으면 우리가 알게 돼 있다’고 말했다.

이어 ‘지금으로써는 특별한 접촉이나 이런 것은 있지 않은 것으로 생각한다’고 했다. 최근 미중 정상회담에서 한반도 비핵화 문제가 거론된 데 대해서는 ‘미국이 팩트시트에서 밝힌 부분은 중국과도 어느 정도 공통된 목표가 있기 때문에 반영된 것으로 본다’고 밝혔다. 그는 ‘한반도 비핵화 문제에서는 미중이 동일한 목표를 갖고 있다는 것을 확인할 수 있었다’고 말했다. 이 당국자는 ‘(이번 한미간 만남에서) 북한 관련 논의가 많이 나오지는 않았다’면서도 ‘미국의 입장은 기본적으로 대화에 열려 있다는 것’이라고 했다.

이어 ‘한국과 미국 정부의 입장에 대해 북한도 나름대로 잘 파악하고 있다고 생각한다’고 말했다. 지난 18일~21일 일정으로 미국 워싱턴을 찾은 박윤주 외교부 1차관은 앨리슨 후커 미 국무부 정무차관이 서울에서 킥오프 미팅을 개최하기로 합의한 점을 최대 성과로 꼽으며 ‘(안보분야 협의) 상황 자체가 희망적으로 개선됐다고 본다’고 말했다. 정부 고위당국자는 쿠팡 문제 등 미국 디지털 기업 관련 이슈에 대한 미국 행정부 기류를 묻는 말에 ‘워싱턴의 여러 당국자가 자국 기업 보호나 비관세 장벽 개선 문제를 제기하면서도 보다 차분하고 균형 있는 입장으로 이 사안을 바라보고 있는 것 같다’고 했다.

미국 쪽이 한국 정부의 쿠팡 관련 조사나 조처를 백지화하라고 요구했는지에 대해서는 ‘그런 요구는 있지 않다’고 선을 그었다. 그는 ‘우리는 국내법과 절차에 따라 공정하고 비차별적으로 다루어 나가고 있다는 점을 일관되게 설명하고 있다’고 말했다. 중동 정세와 관련해 미국이 호르무즈 해협 문제 등에 대한 파병이나 추가 기여를 요청했는지에 대해서도 ‘그런 요청은 전혀 없었다’고 밝혔다. 다만 그는 ‘해협에서의 자유롭고 안전한 항행은 매우 중요한 원칙이라는 데 대해 양국 간 이해가 있었고, 잘 협력해 나가자는 정도의 얘기는 있었다’고 말했다





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