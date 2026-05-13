UK Princess Kate Meets with Italian Education Experts in Reggio Emilia

UK Princess Kate visited Reggio Emilia, Italy, to meet with education experts and discuss the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education.

영국 왕세자빈 케이트 미들턴이 13일(현지시간) 이탈리아 이틀 일정 방문 중 레조 에밀리아 시청에 도착하며 손을 흔들고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스 케이트 미들턴 영국 왕세자빈이 이탈리아를 방문해 영유아 교육 전문가들과 만났다고 이탈리아 안사통신이 13일(현지시간) 보도했다.

왕세자빈은 이날 이탈리아 북부 교육도시 레조넬에밀리아(레조 에밀리아)를 찾아 ‘레조 에밀리아 접근법’교육의 선구자들과 의견을 나눴다. 이 교육법은 아이마다 사고방식과 이해 능력, 언어 표현 방식이 다르다는 점에 주목해 교사와 학생의 협력 중심 학습을 강조하는 것이 특징이다. 영국 왕세자빈 케이트 미들턴이 13일(현지시간) 이탈리아 레조 에밀리아에서 이틀 일정 방문 중 로리스 말라구치 국제센터를 찾고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스 전쟁 폐허 속 세워진 유치원 레조 에밀리아 접근법은 제2차 세계대전 직후 지역 주민들이 세운 유치원에서 시작됐다.

당시 주민들은 후퇴하던 독일군이 남긴 군사 장비의 고철을 판매해 유치원을 설립했고 이는 이후 이탈리아 아동 교육 발전의 토대가 됐다. 영국 왕세자빈 케이트 미들턴이 13일(현지시간) 이탈리아 레조 에밀리아에서 이틀 일정 방문 중 안나 프랑크 시립 유치원을 방문하고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스 왕세자빈은 이날 유치원 설립 과정에 참여했던 교육 관계자들을 직접 만나 당시 경험과 교육 철학에 대한 이야기를 들었다.

레조 에밀리아 교육 운영 기관인 ‘레조 칠드런’은 왕세자빈의 방문과 관련해 ‘진정성 있는 논의를 위한 기회가 될 것’이라고 밝혔다. 2022년 이후 첫 공식 해외 방문 이번 일정은 왕세자빈이 2024년 초 암 진단 사실을 공개한 뒤 처음으로 진행한 공식 해외 방문이다. 또 2022년 12월 남편인 윌리엄 왕세자와 함께 미국 보스턴을 찾은 이후 약 3년 반 만의 해외 일정이기도 하다. 윌리엄 왕세자 부부는 영국 내 호감도 조사에서 꾸준히 1, 2위를 기록하며 왕실 내 높은 인기를 유지하고 있다.

영국 왕세자빈 케이트 미들턴이 13일(현지시간) 이탈리아 레조 에밀리아에서 이틀 일정 방문 중 안나 프랑크 시립 유치원을 방문하고 있다. 3~6세 아동 대상의 이 유치원은 창의성과 관계 중심 학습을 중시하는 ‘레조 에밀리아 접근법’의 핵심 원칙을 반영하고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스 한영혜 기자 han.younghye@joongang.co.k





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