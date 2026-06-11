U.S. President Trump Claims Secret Operation Supplying Over 100 Million Barrels of Oil Worldwide

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a secret operation carried out by the U.S. military to support the safe passage of civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the supply of over 100 million barrels of oil worldwide.

EPA Yonhap News U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that, through a secret operation carried out by the U.S. military last month to support the safe passage of civilian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, more than 100 million barrels of oil could be supplied worldwide.

On the 10th (local time), Trump said on social media, ‘Last month, I instructed our great military to carry out a secret operation supporting tankers and other merchant ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Today I am pleased to announce that, as a result of this operation, more than 100 million barrels of oil passed through the strait and were supplied to the global market.

’ He continued, ‘More than 200 merchant ships also transited the strait safely. ’ Earlier that day in the Oval Office, he mentioned that the United States was conducting an operation to support vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that 22 ships carrying millions of barrels of oil had recently moved through the strait; he was now once again specifying the scale.

Trump emphasized that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz. On social media, he described the operation as ‘an effort that achieved tremendous success’ and stressed, ‘This was possible because the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.

It is the United States, not Iran, that controls the strait. ’ Regarding why he was disclosing the secret operation, Trump added, ‘Because Iran eventually realized it’ and, ‘In truth, I very much wanted to talk about it, but I refrained so as not to ruin the operation. It was very difficult.

’ On the 4th of last month, President Trump announced the launch of the ‘Liberation Project’ to support the safe passage of civilian vessels trapped around the Strait of Hormuz, but the next day he halted the operation, citing progress in cease-fire talks with Iran.

Subsequently, the New York Times reported that the U.S. Navy was assisting ship navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but U.S. authorities explained that this was not a resumption of the Liberation Project, under which the U.S. military directly escorts merchant ships. Local media assessments were mixed.

ABC reported, ‘We could not verify the amount of oil and the number of ships President Trump mentioned. ’ The New York Times also noted, ‘Although the operation proceeded to some extent in secrecy, it is hard to believe Iran was completely unaware,’ pointing out that the figures Trump disclosed were likewise unverified





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U.S. President Trump Secret Operation Strait Of Hormuz Oil Supply Merchant Ships

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