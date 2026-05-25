U.S. President Trump Shifts Stance on Iran Deal, Postpones Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his stance on an end-of-war agreement with Iran, after he had pressured Iran by warning that he would attack again within days if it did not agree. The change in stance appears to stem from pushback by hardliners within the U.S. Republican Party who argue that reaching a deal while putting off discussion of Iran's nuclear program could hand Tehran a victory.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not rush an end-of-war agreement with Iran , after he had pressured Iran by warning that he would attack again within days if it did not agree.

The change in stance appears to stem from pushback by hardliners within the U.S. Republican Party who argue that reaching a deal while putting off discussion of Iran's nuclear program could hand Tehran a victory. The United States and Iran are attempting a precarious patch-up to reopen the Strait of Hormuz first, but whether a deal will be concluded remains highly uncertain.

President Trump wrote on social media that he has instructed the negotiators not to rush to clinch a deal, and that both sides should take sufficient time and do things the right way. He also said that the maritime blockade against Iran will remain in place until a deal is reached, verified, and signed.

The current end-of-war memorandum of understanding (MOU) excludes nuclear program issues, and all sensitive matters have been deferred to be discussed during the 60 days after the MOU is signed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened immediately, and that highly enriched uranium and regarding their pledge not to possess nuclear weapons will be discussed during the 60 days after the MOU is signed.

President Trump is likely to face blowback if an MOU is signed on these terms, and even if the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened, Iran asserts that control over the strait remains with it after the end of hostilities. The conflict has only been postponed for 60 days, and if the follow-up talks fail, tensions could rise again at any time.

Secretary Rubio warned that if the final negotiations collapse, President Trump will have all of the options he has now within 60 days, indicating that attacks on Iran could resume





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Iran U.S. President Donald Trump End-Of-War Agreement Strait Of Hormuz Negotiations Hardliners Republican Party Barack Obama Administration Marco Rubio Nuclear Issue Highly Enriched Uranium Pledge Not To Possess Nuclear Weapons Negotiations Collapse Attacks On Iran 60 Days

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