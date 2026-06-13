A two-day protest at SK Handball Stadium in Seoul has been ongoing since June 3, 2022, to protest the shortage of voting materials for the June 3 local elections. The protest has been characterized by a decrease in the number of participants compared to the previous weekend.

13일 오전 11시 송파구 잠실 올림픽공원 SK핸드볼경기장 2-5 출입구 앞에 시위대의 돗자리가 펼쳐져있는 모습. 김예정 기자 6·3 지방선거 투표용지 부족 사태를 규탄하며 서울 송파구 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 일대에서 이어지고 있는 ‘개표소 봉쇄 시위’가 두 번째 주말을 맞았다.

지난 주말에 비해 낮시간에 모인 사람이 준 모습이다. 13일 오후 1시 기준 핸드볼경기장 인근에 모인 인원은 경찰 비공식 추산 1000여명이다. 전날 12일 금요일 오후 9시쯤에는 약 8000명이 모였었다. 시위가 시작된 이후 첫 주말이었던 지난 6일 오후 1시에는 3000명이 모였고, 오후 9시에는 이 시위 최대치인 3만명이 모였다.

서울시 실시간 도시데이터에 따르면 13일 오후 1시 기준 올림픽공원 내 실시간 인구는 관람객 등을 포함해 1만2000명~1만4000명이며, 이 중 60대 이상이 23.4%로 가장 많았다. 13일 오후 1시 송파구 잠실 올림픽공원 SK핸드볼경기장 1-3 출입구 앞에서 시위대가 ‘부정선거 재선거’, ‘당일개표 수개표’ 구호를 외치고 있다. 이 시각 기준 시위에 참가한 경찰 비공식 추산 인원은 1000여명이다. 김예정 기자 시위 참가자들은 여전히 핸드볼경기장의 8개 출입구를 중심으로 모여 구호를 외치고 있지만, 지난 주말만큼 붐비는 풍경은 찾아보기 어려웠다.

현장 기온 30°C에 달하는 더운 날씨에 대부분의 참가자가 그늘 아래 모여있었다. 오전 11시 기준 돗자리만 펼쳐져있고 사람이 없는 출입구도 있었다. 현장에선 평일에 비해 젊은 참가자 비중이 늘어난 모습이었다. 태극기를 들고 있는 청년들에게 중장년 참가자들이 ‘청년 파이팅’ ‘멋지다’ 등을 외치며 박수를 치기도 했다.

유모차를 끌거나 어린 자녀와 함께 나온 젊은 부부도 적지 않았다. 한켠에 마련된 ‘올공유치원 어린이체험존’에서는 한 어린이가 태극기를 두른 보호자와 함께 태극기 색칠공부를 하고 있었다. 13일 오후 1시 송파구 잠실 올림픽공원 SK핸드볼경기장 인근에 ‘올공유치원 어린이 체험존’이 마련돼있다. 시위에 참가한 보호자와 함께 어린이가 태극기 그리기 체험을 하고 있는 모습. 김예정 기자 현장은 자원봉사자들의 안내와 자체 보급 사이트로 비교적 질서 있게 유지되고 있다.

핸드볼경기장으로 향하는 시위 현장 입구에 설치된 천막 부스에서는 자원봉사자들이 각종 의료용품과 선크림, 쿨링 스프레이 등을 나눠주고 있었다. 이날 오전 11시쯤에는 자원봉사자가 ‘식사 가져가세요. 공짜예요’라고 외치며 참가자들에게 도시락을 나눠주기도 했다. 주중 시위 현장 곳곳에서는 소란이 이어졌었다. 11일 대한체육회 경기단체연합회 직원들이 기자회견을 열고 호소문을 발표하던 중 시위대 참가자가 난입해 경찰에 의해 저지됐다.

연합회 측은 시위대에게 ‘사무실을 빠져나가던 직원들이 소지품을 수색당하고 입에 담기 어려운 욕설도 들었다’며 ‘업무를 재개할 수 있도록 협조해달라’고 호소했다. 하지만 시위대가 기자회견 마이크 연결선을 뽑고 회견이 끝난 후에도 직원들에게 달려드는 등 소동이 발생했다. 13일 오후 1시 송파구 잠실 올림픽공원 SK핸드볼경기장으로 향하는 입구 길목에서 자원봉사자들이 선크림과 쿨링 스프레이 등을 시위 참가자에게 제공하고 있다. 김예정 기자 지난 주말까지 시위가 정치적 성격으로 비춰지는 것을 경계했던 분위기도 주중 반전됐다.

시위대는 첫 주말까지 ‘재선거’ 단일 구호를 고수했지만 평일을 지나면서 현장 구호가 ‘부정선거 재선거’ ‘당일개표 수개표’로 굳어졌다. 성조기와 ‘이재명 탄핵’ 등이 쓰인 피켓도 쉽게 찾아볼 수 있었다. 핸드볼경기장에 입주해있는 대한체육회 산하 9개 단체들은 봉쇄 장기화로 업무가 마비됐다고 호소하고 있다. 유승민 대한체육회장과 이들 단체는 오는 15일 기자회견을 열고 피해 상황 및 업무 정상화 필요성 등을 밝힐 예정이다.

경찰청은 12일 언론 공지를 통해 주니어 핸드볼 대표팀과 JTBC 등 언론사 기자를 대상으로 한 강요·폭행 사건과 관련해 수사에 착수했다고 밝혔다. 또 현장 경찰관들을 향해 명예를 훼손하거나 모욕하는 등 행위를 ‘민주질서를 훼손하는 불법 행위’로 규정하고 엄정하게 수사하겠다는 방침을 밝혔다. 김예정 기





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Protest SK Handball Stadium June 3 Local Elections Voting Materials Shortage Political Slogans Police Intervention Media Violence Legal Action

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