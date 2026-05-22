Two Types of Back Pain: Description of Neck and Shoulder Pain

This news article explains the difference between neck and shoulder pain, which are often associated with back pain. The first type is called 'neck pain' or 'neck pain', which affects the neck, chest, and shoulder areas. The second type is called 'shoulder pain' or 'upper back pain', which affects the upper back and upper limbs. Neck pain is often caused by the narrowing of spinal channels due to aging, infection, or trauma, while shoulder pain is often caused by poor posture or certain activities. To relieve the symptoms, doctors may prescribe medication, physical therapy, or ergonomic modifications to workstations.

목이 뻣뻣하고 팔이 저리면 대부분 '목디스크'를 떠올린다. 스마트폰과 컴퓨터 사용이 늘면서 실제 목디스크 환자도 빠르게 증가하는 추세다. 경추척수증은 목 안쪽을 지나는 중추신경인 척수가 눌리는 질환이다.

말초신경을 압박하는 목디스크보다 훨씬 위험하며, 심하면 보행장애와 사지마비까지 이어질 수 있다. 경희대병원 정형외과 강경중 교수는'목디스크와 경추척수증은 완전히 다른 질환'이라며'목디스크는 말초신경 문제지만, 경추척수증은 뇌와 연결된 중추신경인 척수 자체가 눌리는 병'이라고 설명했다. 목에는 척수라는 굵은 중추신경과, 여기서 갈라져 나온 말초신경이 함께 지나간다. 목디스크는 옆으로 빠져나가는 말초신경을 압박해 주로 목과 어깨 통증, 팔 저림을 유발한다.

반면 경추척수증은 척수 자체가 눌리기 때문에 손발 저림뿐 아니라 보행장애와 전신 쇠약감 같은 증상까지 나타날 수 있다. 강 교수는'목디스크는 대개 한쪽 팔 증상이 주로 나타나지만, 경추척수증은양손과 양발 등 사지 전체 증상으로 이어지는 경우가 많다'며'전신 증상이 동반되는지가 중요한 감별 포인트'라고 말했다. 대표적인 초기 신호는 손의 기능 변화다. 처음에는 단순한 손 저림처럼 느껴질 수 있지만, 병이 진행되면 젓가락질이 서툌러지고 셔츠 단추를 채우기 어려워진다.

물건을 자주 떨어뜨리거나 글씨체가 변하는 경우도 적지 않다. 다리 기능 변화도 중요한 신호다. 환자들은 흔히'땅을 밟는 느낌이 이상하다','몸이 붕 뜬 것 같다'고 표현한다. 균형감각이 떨어지면서 술에 취한 사람처럼 비틀거리기도 한다.

발을 일직선으로 붙여 걷는 '일자 보행'이 어려워지는 경우도 있다. 더 진행되면 척수 압박 범위가 넓어지면서 대소변 기능에도 문제가 생길 수 있다. 문제는 이런 증상을 단순 노화로 여기거나 뇌졸중, 파킨슨병, 알츠하이머병 등의 뇌질환과 혼동해 진단이 늦어지는 사례가 많다는 점이다. 하지만 경추척수증은 시간이 지날수록 점차 악화하는 진행성 질환인 경우가 대부분이다





yonhaptweet / 🏆 17. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Back Pain Neck Pain Shoulder Pain Shoulder Tightness Cervical Spine Upper Back Pain Idiopathic Back Pain Referral To Physician Physical Therapy Medication

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