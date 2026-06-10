Two SK hynix workers come into contact with unidentified chemical at Cheongju site

An incident occurred at the SK hynix Cheongju site in North Chungcheong Province, where two workers came into contact with an unidentified chemical. The workers, a driver and an equipment handler, discovered the liquid around the equipment while unloading gear from the Icheon plant in Gyeonggi Province and then came into contact with it. They reported it to the company and received washing and first aid at the in-house clinic. The company believes the liquid is likely tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH), a highly basic toxic substance used in semiconductor processing. The employees who came into contact were transported to a hospital for tests, and no unusual symptoms have been identified so far.

An incident occurred at the SK hynix Cheongju site in North Chungcheong Province, where two workers came into contact with an unidentified chemical .

The workers, a driver and an equipment handler, discovered the liquid around the equipment while unloading gear from the Icheon plant in Gyeonggi Province and then came into contact with it. They reported it to the company and received washing and first aid at the in-house clinic.

The company believes the liquid is likely tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH), a highly basic toxic substance used in semiconductor processing. The employees who came into contact were transported to a hospital for tests, and no unusual symptoms have been identified so far





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SK Hynix Cheongju Site Unidentified Chemical Tetramethylammonium Hydroxide (TMAH) Semiconductor Processing Fire Hydrogen Fluoride (HF)

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