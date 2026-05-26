Two Queer Films to Watch

Two queer films, 'Phillian' and 'Enjo', are set to hit Korean theaters. Both films feature male protagonists who explore their sexuality and relationships. 'Phillian' explores the complexities of a relationship between a dominant and submissive partner, while 'Enjo' delves into the summer of a 16-year-old boy who struggles to find his place in the world.

영화 의 한 장면. 라이더 ‘레이’ 역의 알렉산더 스카스가드. 찬란 제공 지난해 열린 제78회 칸 영화제에서 소개된 퀴어 영화 두 편 와 가 나란히 한국 극장을 찾는다. 두 작품 모두 남성 성소수자를 주인공으로 이들의 성장 이야기를 그려냈다.

삶과 성장이라는 보편적인 주제를 바탕으로 새로운 관계에 동반하는 미묘한 심리 변화를 포착해낸 작품이다. 영화 의 한 장면.

‘콜린’ 역의 헤리 멜링. 찬란 제공 영화 의 한 장면. 찬란 제공 ‘주종관계’속에서 찾은 ‘진짜 나’···‘뒷자리에 태워줘’ 의 주인공 ‘콜린’(해리 멜링)은 취향이랄 것이 딱히 없는 소심한 남성이다. 부모님의 적극적인 지원을 바탕으로 이런저런 남자를 만나보지만, 자신의 짝을 찾지 못했다.

그러던 어느 날 게이 바이크 클럽의 라이더 ‘레이’(알렉산더 스카스가드)를 만나고 그의 빼어난 외모와 거친 모습에 사랑에 빠진다. 콜린은 레이와 성적 주종 관계를 맺게 되고, 삶의 새로운 국면을 맞는다. 콜린의 목에 채워진 자물쇠와 레이의 목에 걸린 열쇠는 두 사람의 관계를 단적으로 보여준다. 언뜻 보면 두 사람의 관계가 지나치게 폭력적이거나 억압적으로 느껴질 수 있지만, 콜린은 그 관계 속에서 자신이 진정 원하는 것이 무엇인지 깨닫게 된다.

영화의 영어 원제인 ‘필리언’은 오토바이 등 탈것의 뒷자리를 뜻하는 말이다. 영미권의 퀴어 바이커 커뮤니티에서는 복종의 의미를 내포한다. 영화는 청소년관람 불가 등급으로, 수위 높은 장면을 포함하고 있다. 작품은 애덤 마스 존스의 소설 을 원작으로 한다.

원작은 1970년대를 배경으로 6년에 걸친 두 사람의 관계를 그려내지만, 영화에서는 시점을 현대로 옮기면서 두 사람의 관계의 시점도 1년 내외로 짧게 압축했다. 콜린이 레이와의 관계를 부모에게 숨겼던 원작 설정과 달리 영화 속에서는 콜린의 만남을 적극적으로 지지하는 인물로 등장하는 것도 눈에 띈다. 는 영국 출신 감독 해리 라이튼의 장편 데뷔작으로 제78회 멋진날 영화제에서 주목할 만한 시선 부문 각본상을 받았다. 시리즈에서 ‘두들리 더즐리’로 얼굴을 알린 배우 해리 멜링의 새로운 모습을 포착할 수 있다.

영화 의 한 장면. ㈜스튜디오 디에이치엘 제공 영화 의 한 장면. 엔조(왼쪽)과 블라드. ㈜스튜디오 디에이치엘 제공 16세 소년의 사춘기의 여름날 ‘엔조’ 는 장래를 고민하는 16세 청소년 ‘엔조’(엘로이 포위)의 이야기를 그린다.

프랑스의 한 건설 현장. 인부들이 비지땀을 흘리며 일하는 사이, 유난히 앳된 얼굴이 보인다. 주인공 엔조는 견습생 신분으로 몇 달째 건설 현장에서 일하고 있지만 도통 일에는 재능이 없다. 매일 혼나기를 여러 번, 건설 현장에서 만난 우크라이나 출신 청년 ‘블라드’(피에르프란체스코 파비노)를 짝사랑하게 된다.

엔조의 집은 부유하고 모자람이 없어 보인다. 교수인 아버지와 엔지니어 어머니 사이에서 자랐고 그의 형은 명문대에 합격해 집안 풀장에서 파티를 벌인다. 하지만 엔조는 혼자 겉돌며 집과 학교에서도, 공사 현장에서도 잘 적응하지 못한다. 그는 자신이 무엇을 하고 싶은지 누구를 사랑할 수 있는지조차 잘 모르는 채 방황하는 사춘기의 여름날을 보낸다.

‘모난 돌’ 같은 엔조의 행동은 잘 이해하기 어렵지만, 영화를 볼수록 그의 방황을 조금씩 이해하게 된다. 뜨거운 여름날이 느껴지는 연출과 두 주인공의 섬세한 감정 표현에 영화 이 떠오르기도 한다. 영화는 로랑 캉테 감독과 로뱅 캄피요 감독이 협업한 작품으로도 관심을 모았다. 캉피요 감독과 캉테 감독은 2008년 제61회 칸영화제 황금종려상 작품 를 제작하는 등 여러 차례 협업을 한 바 있다. 2017년 이후 작업이 없었던 이들은 캉테 감독이 암 진단을 받은 이후 로 다시 뭉쳤다.

캉테 감독은 2024년 별세했다. 는 지난해 칸 영화제에서 감독주간 개막작으로 상영되었으며, 퀴어종려상 후보에 올랐다. 두 영화는 27일 개봉한다





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