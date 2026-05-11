Two women in Kerala, India, collect plastic waste as part of a waste management system

Two women in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India, collect plastic waste as part of a waste management system called Haritha Karma Sena. The system has improved local waste problems, alleviated poverty, and increased employment for women.

On March 11 (local time), Latika and Molly, the alley waste collectors, stand in a lane in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala , India .

They are members of Haritha Karma Sena, an organization responsible for collecting waste in Vanchiyoor. The two women wear teal shirts and carry white sacks to collect plastic waste from households and shops.

They visit 15 households and 60 shops on that day, collecting plastic waste such as clean, washed, and dried pill bottles, food containers, PET bottles, and snack wrappers. The collected waste is then moved into the sack and later billed through a QR code posted on the wall of each house.

The organization, composed of local women, has been operating since 2017 to address waste issues such as littering and illegal burning. Households and businesses pay 50 to 200 rupees per month for collection, and illegal dumping or burning is detected, a fine higher than the service fee is imposed.

The waste collectors receive salaries and also earn extra income by selling some recyclables. The system has not only improved local waste problems but also helped alleviate poverty and increase employment for women.

The teal uniform that symbolizes Haritha Karma Sena is a source of pride for Latika and Molly. They earn about 30,000 rupees per month and are skilled workers and professionals on the front line of the climate crisis.

The system has brought about 30,000 low-income women into the labor market and established a framework that collects roughly 650,000 tons of waste annually. Social perceptions of waste have also changed, with waste emerging as a public agenda and changes taking place across every sphere of society





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Kerala India Waste Management Plastic Waste Haritha Karma Sena Low-Income Women Climate Crisis Public Perception Of Waste

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