Trump's Shift on Iran Deal Raises Concerns

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will not adhere to the Iran nuclear deal, raising concerns among hawkish Republicans who fear it will lead to Iran's victory and undermine the country's hard-won gains in the Middle East. The move comes after the US and Iran failed to reach a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments. The potential escalation of tensions between the two countries could have far-reaching consequences for the region and the global economy.

AP연합뉴스 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 이란과의 종전 합의를 서두르지 않겠다고 밝혔다. 며칠 내로 이란이 합의하지 않으면 다시 공격하겠다고 이란을 압박해 온 트럼프 대통령의 태도가 바뀐 것은 이란 핵 프로그램 논의를 뒤로 미룬 채 합의가 이뤄질 경우 이란에 승리를 안겨주는 꼴이 될 수 있다는 미 공화당 내 강경파들의 반발 때문으로 보인다.

미국과 이란은 일단 호르무즈 해협부터 열기 위해 위태로운 봉합을 시도하고 있으나, 합의 성사 여부는 여전히 오리무중인 상황이다. 트럼프 대통령은 24일(현지시간) 소셜미디어에 ‘협상 대표자들에게 서둘러 합의를 타결하지 말라고 지시했다. 시간은 우리 편이기 때문’이라면서 ‘양측 모두 충분한 시간을 갖고 올바르게 일을 처리해야 한다. 절대 실수는 있어서 안 된다’고 썼다.

그러면서 ‘합의를 도출한 후 검증하고 서명할 때까지 대이란 해상 봉쇄는 유지될 것’이라고 밝혔다. 트럼프 대통령의 글은 미 고위 당국자가 ‘미국과 이란은 호르무즈 해협을 개방하고 이란이 보유한 고농축 우라늄을 폐기하는데 원칙적으로 합의했다’고 뉴욕타임스(NYT) 등 미 언론에 밝힌 직후 올라왔다. 이 당국자는 ‘이번 합의에 이란의 미사일 비축량이나 우라늄 농축 중단에 관한 내용은 포함되지 않았다’고 확인하면서 ‘이는 향후 60일간의 휴전 기간 동안 다뤄질 것’이라고 설명했다.

합의가 이뤄지지 않으면 이번 주 초 공격을 재개할 수 있다고 이란을 재촉했던 트럼프 대통령이 ‘서둘러선 안 된다’고 입장을 바꾼 것은 ‘지금 논의대로 합의가 이뤄지면 이란의 승리로 끝나게 된다’는 공화당 내 강경파의 반발 때문으로 보인다. 미국은 그동안 협상의 전제 조건으로 최소 20년 동안 우라늄 농축을 전면 중단할 것을 이란에 요구해 왔으나, 이번 종전 양해각서(MOU)에서는 핵 프로그램 내용을 제외했다. 일단 해협부터 개방하기 위해 민감한 문제는 모두 MOU 체결 이후 60일 동안 논의하기로 미뤄둔 것이다.

인도를 방문 중인 마코 루비오 미 국무장관도 ‘72시간 만에 냅킨 뒷면에 끄적이는 식으로 핵 문제를 해결할 수는 없다’면서 ‘호르무즈 해협은 즉시 재개방돼야 한다. 그러고 나서 우리는 고농축 우라늄에 대해, 핵무기를 보유하지 않겠다는 그들의 약속에 대해 아주 진지한 협상에 들어갈 것’이라고 말했다. NYT는 ‘두 달 전까지만 해도 ‘무조건 항복’ 외에 이란과의 협상은 없다고 공언했던 것과 확연히 달라진 어조’라며 ‘이는 해협 개방의 시급성과 버락 오바마 행정부 당시 거의 2년이 걸렸던 이란 핵 합의의 복잡성을 인식했기 때문으로 보인다’고 지적했다. 호르무즈 해협 지도.

AFP연합뉴스 그러나 이 같은 내용으로 MOU가 체결될 경우 트럼프 대통령은 ‘이럴 거면 전쟁을 왜 일으킨 것이냐’는 역풍에 휩싸일 것으로 보인다. 트럼프 대통령의 주장대로 호르무즈 해협이 완전히 개방된다 하더라도 이는 전쟁 이전 상태로 돌아간 것 뿐이다. 그마저도 이란은 종전 후에도 해협 통제권은 자신들에게 있다고 주장하고 있다. 또 공화당 강경파는 이란의 우라늄 농축 권리를 전면 박탈하지 못할 거면 ‘(버락) 오바마 정권 때와 달라지는 게 뭐냐’고 비판하고 있다.

트럼프 대통령은 이 같은 반발을 의식한 듯 소셜미디어에 ‘나는 이전 (정권의) 지도자들과 달리 나쁜 합의를 하지 않는다’며 ‘우리의 합의는 정반대다. 아직 협상조차 완전히 마무리되지 않았는데, 아무것도 알지 못하면서 비판만 하는 패배자들의 말에 귀 기울이지 말라’는 글을 추가로 올렸다. 그러나 MOU가 체결된다 하더라도 이후 60일간의 협상에서 트럼프 대통령이 원하는 것을 얻을 수 있을지는 미지수다. 호르무즈 해협 봉쇄의 파괴력을 맛본 이란은 이를 지렛대 삼아 미국의 요구보다 훨씬 더 짧은 우라늄 농축 중단 기간을 요구할 것으로 보인다.

고농축 우라늄도 이란 내에서 희석하는 방안을 주장할 것으로 예상된다. 게다가 미국은 이란 자산 동결 해제 및 제재 완화는 이란이 핵 합의를 이행할 경우에만 가능할 것이라고 밝혔는데, 이는 이란 내 강경파의 반발을 살 수 있다. 결과적으로 갈등을 60일간 유예한 것뿐이어서 후속 협상이 실패할 경우 언제든 다시 긴장이 고조될 수 있는 상황이다. 루비오 장관은 최종 협상이 결렬될 경우 ‘트럼프 대통령은 지금 갖고 있는 선택지를 60일 안에 모두 갖게 될 것’이라면서 이란 공격을 재개할 수 있다고 경고했다





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