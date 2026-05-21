Three South Koreans arrested by Israel during voyage to Gaza Strip

Haecho, Lee Seung-jun, and Kim Dong-hyun, South Koreans heading to the Gaza Strip, are arrested by Israeli forces in international waters of the Mediterranean. They aimed to draw attention to the massacres taking place in the Gaza Strip. A video interview with them was conducted before being detained, expressing their hope that the international attention being brought to Gaza due to the voyage would make a difference.

On the 12th, Haecho (Kim Ah-hyun), Lee Seung-jun, and Kim Dong-hyun, who were sailing aboard a civilian vessel toward the Gaza Strip , conducted a Zoom interview with the Kyunghyang Shinmun.

Leading activist Haecho, Lee Seung-jun, and Kim Dong-hyun have been arrested by Israeli forces in international waters of the Mediterranean. The three aimed to raise the issue of massacres in the Gaza Strip but were well aware of the difficulty in reaching it.

After being seized by Israeli forces, they expressed their hope that the very situation of being seized would make people think about Gaza and talk about it, even if they could not reach the Gaza Strip





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International Waters Mediterranean Gaza Strip South Koreans Arrest Video Interview Violation Of Palestinian Territory Pasific Islanders Solidarity With Palestine Colonial Rule

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