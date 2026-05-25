The Sacred Space of the Kitchen: A Tribute to the Power of Food and the Soul of the Home

This article explores the significance of the kitchen as a sacred space, symbolizing the connection between food, health, and the human spirit. It highlights the role of the kitchen in nurturing the body and soul, and the importance of preparing meals with care and intention.

고진하 목사·시인은 주방을 ‘방’이라 하며, 조선시대에는 궁중의 육처소(六處所) 중 하나로, 대궐 안에서 왕의 수라와 잔치 음식을 준비하던 곳을 뜻했다. 어릴 때는 부엌을 ‘그냥 부엌’이라 불렀으며, 주로 어머니나 누나가 드나들며 밥을 짓고 반찬을 만들었으며, 아버지가 쇠여물을 끓이는 큰 솥도 부엌 한쪽에 묵직하게 걸려 있었다.

부엌은 ‘이타(利他)의 샘’이며, 사람 살리는 자리로 노래했다.

‘부엌이여/ 이타의 샘이여. / 사람 살리는 자리 거기이니/ 밥하는 자리의 공기여. / 몸을 드높이는 노동/ 보이는 세계를 위한 성단(聖壇)이니…’(정현종, ‘부엌을 기리는 노래’) 밥하는 자리는 사람 살리는 자리로, 정갈한 음식은 영혼까지 맑게 해 혼밥일수록 정성껏 준비해야 한다. 부엌은 이제 성별의 벽을 허물고 모두의 공간이 되었다.

요즘은 혼밥일 때도 부엌일을 아내에게만 맡기지 않고, 손수 밥을 지을 때도 있다. 주방에서 밥을 지을 때마다 약초학자가 한 말을 떠올리곤 하는데, 우리 조상들은 병을 고치는 의사로 세 부류가 있다고 했다. 마음 다스려 병을 고치는 심의(心醫), 음식으로 병을 고치는 식의(食醫), 약으로 병을 고치는 약의(藥醫)이었다. 요즘은 몸이 아프면 아픔의 원인을 따져볼 생각은 하지 않고, 무조건 병원으로 약의를 찾아가지만, 병원이나 약을 만나기 쉽지 않던 시절엔 어머니들이 몸에 맞는 음식을 지어 식구들의 병을 치료했다.

요즘은 비를 맞거나 오한이 들어 감기에 걸리면 생강을 진하게 달여 마시고, 소화가 잘 안 되어 체기가 있을 땐 매실 발효액을 물에 타서 마시고, 변비에 걸렸을 땐 바나나를 먹거나 꿀물을 타서 먹기도 한다. 고대 의학서인 『황제내경』에서는 음식을 통한 치료를 중요하게 여겨 “최고의 의원은 주방에 있다”고 단언했다. 음식인문학자 브리야 사바랭 또한 “당신이 무엇을 먹는지 말해달라. 그러면 당신이 어떤 사람인지 말해 주겠다”고 했다.

정갈한 음식은 영혼을 맑게 하지만, 조급함과 인공의 맛에 절여진 음식은 우리의 내면까지 황폐하게 만든다. 고진하 목사·시인은 강원도 산자락 아래, 마당과 들판에서 얻은 야생초로 요리하기를 즐긴다. 땀방울이 흙으로 툭 떨어지는 순간, 비로소 식재료 하나에 깃든 우주의 무게와 대지의 노고를 실감한다. 그렇게 얻은 재료로 차려낸 소박한 한 끼를 마주할 때, 내 몸의 세포들은 비로소 안도의 숨을 내쉬며 깨어난다.

그것은 단순히 허기를 채우는 행위가 아니라, 땅의 기운을 빌려 무너진 나를 다시 세우는 생명의 수혈이다. 오늘날 많은 이들은 혼밥이라는 이름 아래 간편식으로 끼니를 때우곤 하지만, 홀로 있을 때일수록 우리는 스스로를 위해 불을 지펴야 한다. 나를 위해 쌀을 씻고 밥 뜸을 들이는 일은, 세상에서 가장 귀한 손님인 나 자신을 대접하는 숭고한 예우이기 때문이다. 주방의 불빛이 꺼지지 않는 한, 우리는 결코 쉽게 무너지지 않을 것이다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kitchen As A Sacred Space The Power Of Food And The Soul Of The Home The Role Of The Kitchen In Nurturing The Body The Importance Of Preparing Meals With Care An The Connection Between Food Health And The Human Spirit

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