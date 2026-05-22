The news text highlights the regional imbalance in Korea, particularly the lack of major franchises like Starbucks in certain regions and the abundance in others.

지난달 29일 충남 태안군에서 발견된 독립 서점이자 카페인 이곡서점의 책장에는 소원초등학교 어린이들의 동시집과 천리포수목원 교육생들이 작성한 나무 이야기 등이 전시되어 있었다. 이 서점의 주인 김은지는 고향 태안을 기록하는 일에 꿈을 가지고 있으며, 태안은 노인들의 살림이 많고 청년이 적은 소멸위험지역으로 알려져 있다.

지역의 산업 쇠퇴 위기에서 석탄화력발전소가 역할을 했던 곳이기도 하다. 청와대와 같은 지역에는 스타벅스 매장이 곳곳에 있지만, 태안에는 단 한 곳도 없다. 오히려 서울 시내에는 무려 688곳에 위치한 대형 프랜차이즈다. 이러한 지역 불균형에 대한 이야기를 담은 디지털 인터랙티브 페이지를 통해 향후 시리즈로 여러 편을 공개할 예정이다.

디지털 인터랙티브 페이지는 다음과 같은 두 편의 이야기를 담고 있다. 첫 번째는实验室 열전에 시달린 30년 동안 서서히 석탄화력발전소에 의존하게 되었던 마을에서 발전소가 멈춘 다음날 일자와 지형의 변화, 그리고 주민들의 밤낮의 풍경과 일상을 기록하고 있다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regional Imbalance Starbucks Industry Web Content

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan GDP vs. South Korea and Japan: A Tale of Two EconomiesA comparison of Taiwan's rapid economic growth with South Korea and Japan, highlighting economic indicators, strategies, and challenges.

Read more »

Chairman Chung Yong-jin reported for ‘5·18 defamation’ … Starbucks sticks to ‘60% rule’ despite refund pushIn connection with the controversy over a Starbucks event seen as disparaging the 5·18 Gwangju Democratization Movement, Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and former Starbucks Korea CEO Son J...

Read more »

North Korea's women's team competes against South Korea for the first time in 8 yearsSouth Korea's first South-North women's football match ended in defeat when North Korea's team, led by star player Kim Kyung-eun, defeated South Korea's team, led by Sun Woong, 1-2.

Read more »

US government official says no special contact with North Korea yetA US government official has said that, as of now, there are no special contacts between the US and North Korea.

Read more »

U.S. ambassador to South Korea nominee: “There must be no discrimination against U.S. companies such as Coupang… I will look into it”Michelle Park Steel, nominated as the first U.S. ambassador to South Korea for the second Donald Trump administration, said at her confirmation hearing on the 20th (local time) that the South Korea...

Read more »

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »