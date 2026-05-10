The Legacy of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat

The article explores the life and work of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, two influential artists who revolutionized the art world through their collaborative efforts. It highlights their unique artistic styles and the impact they had on the art world, as well as the building they worked in, which is now a hub for artists and creatives.

세기의 바스키아 관심 세기의 바스키아를 내 관심에도 추가해드렸어요. 협업의 핵심은 서로 주고받는 거고, 그렇게 해서 완전히 새로운 걸 창조해 낼 수 있죠. 루이뷔통 남성복 컬렉션의 아티스틱 디렉터 버질 아블로(1980~2021)가 남긴 말입니다.

아블로는 정규 패션 교육 없이 최고의 자리에까지 올랐지만, 41세로 짧은 생을 마감했습니다. 뉴욕 그레이트 존스 스트리트 작업실의 바스키아. 1987년 2월 뉴욕 타임스 매거진 표지 사진이다. 앤디 워홀 소유의 건물로 바스키아는 이곳 2층에 세 들어 있었다. 이 건물은 현재 배우 앤젤리나 졸리가 '아틀리에 졸리'로 쓰고 있다.

사진 Lizzie Himmel 지금도 많은 예술가가 새로운 것을 창조하기 위해 협업하고 경쟁합니다. 이런 콜라보레이션의 전설은 단연 앤디 워홀(1928~87)과 장 미셸 바스키아(1960~88)일 터. 더중앙플러스 새 연재 ‘세기의 바스키아’는 바로 이 ‘세기의 협업’ 이야기로 시작합니다. 미술경영학 박사 권근영 기자가 매주 수요일, 바스키아의 예술로 안내합니다.

그레이트 존스 스트리트 57번지, 장 미셸 바스키아가 1988년 세상을 떠나기까지 5년 동안 머문 곳이다. 1970년 앤디 워홀이 매입한 건물로, 바스키아는 여기 2층 로프트에 작업실을 차리고 그림을 그렸다. 바스키아의 마지막 작업실이던 이곳은 뉴욕시 거리 예술의 역사가 됐다. 여기서 바스키아 추모전도 열렸다. 세기의 바스키아① 맨해튼 그레이트 존스 스트리트 57번지의 장 미셸 바스키아 스튜디오의 2016년 모습.

그를 기리는 그라피티가 있고, 입구에 바스키아가 1983~88년 동안 지내며 고급 예술과 저급 예술의 경계에 도전했다고 설명한 현판이 설치돼 있다. ⓒFlintmichigan. 사진 위키미디어 커먼즈 배우 앤젤리나 졸리는 2023년 8년 계약으로 이곳을 임대, ‘아틀리에 졸리’를 열었다.

‘창작자들을 위한 허브’를 표방한 졸리의 살롱이다. 졸리는 여기서 수단·베네수엘라·시리아 요리를 선보이거나, 이란 출신 미술가이자 영화감독인 쉬린 네샤트와 여성 미술 프로젝트도 벌였다. 워홀도, 바스키아도 이미 30여 년 전 세상을 떠났지만, 뉴욕 곳곳엔 이들의 흔적이 여전히 살아 있습니다. 지난 3월 세계 여성의 달을 맞아 아틀리에 졸리에서 이란 출신 미술가 쉬린 네샤트와 대담하는 앤젤리나 졸리.

ⓒArgenis Apolinario. 사진 Atelier Jolie official instagra





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Andy Warhol Jean-Michel Basquiat Collaboration Art World Legacy

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