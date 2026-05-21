The film '(Nervously, Excitedly, Inordinately)' discusses the inevitable repeating of choices

Film 'Nervously, Excitedly, Inordinately' is a comedy filled with the story of two men defying tradition and accomplishing their dreams through unconventional methods

이 영화는 2022년 2월 말 개봉한 영화로 전설적인 밴드 '너바나'를 소재로 한, 다양한 상황에서의 이야기를 담고 있습니다. 두 남자의 이상한 퍼포먼스와 자원봉사 활동을 통해 역사의 중심에 서게 되며, 과거를 되돌아볼 수 있는 기회를 얻게 됩니다.

두 남자는 과거로 갈 때마다 미래 자신의 모습을 발견하고, 새로운 선택이 없음을 깨닫게 됩니다. 그러나 끝까지 두 사람은 다른 선택을 하지 않고, 결국 서로에게로 되돌아갑니다. 이는 단순한 계산이 아닌 감정과 관계, 두려움과 애정의 뒤엉켜 만들어지는 것임을 보여줍니다. 이 영화는 과거를 바꾸지 못하는 인간의 어리석음을 비판적으로 바라보며, 그럼에도 불구하고 자신의 선택을 반복할 수밖에 없는 인간의 진심과 애정을 담고 있습니다.

이 영화는 단순한 SF 장치로은 않다는 점에서 흥미롭습니다. 사람의 기억에 남는 점은 일부라는 것을 보여주는 과정에 가깝습니다. 물론 인생은 완벽한 선택으로 주어지는 것이 아니고, 항상 삶의 진짜 모습이 드러나고, 과거와 앞으로 다가오는 일련의 사건과 변수가 영향을 미치는 것이거든요. 따라서 이 영화는, 과거를 바꾸지 못하는 인간의 어리석음을 비판적으로 바라보는 한편, 당신이 살아온 과거와 오늘날에는 당신의 선택이 크지 пред지혈지가 없으며, 당신의 과정을 따라갈 수만을 바라보는 삶의 진실을 보여주는 영화입니다.

따라서, 이 영화는 단순한 SF 장치로의 느낌을 자제하시고, 인성을 자극하는 영화로 꼭 보고 싶습니다





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