Team Berners-Lee, It's for Everyone

This book, written by Tim Berners-Lee, explores the impact of the World Wide Web, which he invented in 1989, on the world and the changes it has brought about. He also criticizes the current state of digital society and proposes solutions to address the issues it faces.

책표지 팀 버너스리, 이것은 모두를 위한 것입니다 팀 버너스리 지음 윤신영 옮김 생각의힘 웹사이트를 표시하는 접두어 ‘http://’만큼 전 인류에게 보편적으로 영향을 미친 발명은 드물 것이다. 영국 물리학자 팀 버너스리가 1989년 세상에 처음 공개한 월드와이드웹(WWW)은 서로 다른 컴퓨터와 네트워크를 누구나 자유롭게 연결할 수 있게 만든 기적 같은 선물이었다.

지금 같으면 이 발명 하나로 천문학적인 부를 끌어모을 수 있겠지만 버너스리는 특허도 내지 않고 WWW를 공짜로 세계인들에게 제공했다. 버너스리는 2012년 런던올림픽 개막식에 참석해 ‘이것은 모두를 위한 것입니다’라는 메시지를 지구촌에 띄웠다. 현재 웹 사용자는 세계 인구의 70%에 가까운 55억 명이나 된다. 그는 『팀 버너스리, 이것은 모두를 위한 것입니다』라는 책에서 HTTP(하이퍼텍스트 전송 프로토콜)와 우리가 웹 주소라 부르는 URL(유일 리소스 위치지정자), WWW가 탄생한 과정을 감격에 젖어 뒤돌아봤다.

그러면서도 이제는 자신이 이상적으로 그렸던 ‘웹 세상’과는 완전히 다르게 변색해 버린 현재의 디지털생태계를 준엄하게 질타하고 그 대안을 제시하기 위해 정색을 하고 나섰다. 팀 버너스리 소수의 소셜미디어가 규제받지 않는 공룡기업으로 성장하면서 동영상은 유튜브, 이미지는 인스타그램, 마이크로블로깅은 X(트위터), 개인적인 홍보의 장은 페이스북이 독점적 지위를 차지해 버렸다. 이 디지털 플랫폼들은 웹 언어인 HTML 도구를 이용해 자신만의 플랫폼을 직접 만들었던 더 오래되고 유기적인 경험을 거의 삭제해 버렸다.

지금은 웹브라우저가 모바일 앱으로 대체되고 있지만 앱에 콘텐츠를 제공하는 백엔드 인프라는 여전히 HTTP를 기반으로 운영된다. 버너스리가 창안한 초기 웹 도구에는 사용자에 대한 데이터 수집 메커니즘이 전혀 포함돼 있지 않았다. 하지만 거대 소셜미디어 등은 사용자가 생성한 데이터를 산업 규모로 수집하는 일이 빈번해졌다. 여러 사이트를 방문하는 사용자의 이동 경로를 추적하는 장치인 ‘서드파티 쿠키’가 대표적으로 가장 큰 문제였다.

버너스리는 “소수의 대형 플랫폼들은 개인의 데이터를 수집해 상업적 중개업체나 심지어 억압적인 정부와 공유하기도 해 나의 비전과는 아주 거리가 멀어졌다”고 비판했다. 사용자가 자신의 콘텐츠에 대해 완전한 통제권과 소유권을 가지는 ‘자유롭고 평등한 정보의 바다’라는 웹 비전이 무참히 망가졌다는 것이다. 소셜미디어 기업들은 이제 우리를 감시하고 광고용 상품으로 묶어 관리하면서 조작적인 알고리즘을 가동한다는 비판을 받고 있다. 더욱이 지금은 인공지능(AI)시대다.

데이터는 여전히 AI의 주 연료이며 사용자 통제를 핵심으로 하는 시스템을 개발하지 못할 경우 소셜미디어와 검색에서 겪었던 것과 같은 사생활 침해와 악용 문제를 다시 만날 수 있다고 지은이는 엄중하게 지적한다. 현재 디지털세계는 또한 우리의 ‘의도(intention)’가 아니라 터무니없는 헤드라인이나 재미있는 밈처럼 우리의 ‘주목(attention)’을 끄는 것에 의해 주도되고 있다. 지은이는 클릭이 이익과 직결되는 소셜미디어 주도의 ‘주목경제’ 대신 구매자가 시장에 자신이 구매하고자 하는 것을 알리고 공급자가 이를 제공하기 위해 경쟁하는 ‘의도경제’로 대체해야 할 것이라고 주장한다.

지은이는 ‘알고리즘 조작으로부터의 해방’ ‘흥미로운 새로운 기능의 개방’ 그리고 ‘웹 사용자의 디지털 발자국을 지속적인 가치의 원천으로 전환’이라는 목표를 위해 자신이 개발 중인 ‘솔리드 프로토콜’을 하나의 기술적 대안으로 제시한다. 개인이 자신의 데이터를 직접 보관하고 관리하며 기업과 서비스는 사용자의 허락을 받아 필요한 정보에만 접근하는 방식이다. 데이터가 기업의 자산이 아니라 개인의 권리가 되는 새로운 웹의 청사진이다. 이 책은 알고리즘에 가스라이팅당하는 디지털 일상, 사용자 개인 정보의 무방비한 유출에 속수무책인 우리의 현주소를 깊이 자각시키는 각성제다.

한편으로는 정보의 우주에서 당당한 디지털 주권을 가진 시민으로 거듭나기 위한 출사표이기도 하다. 더 늦기 전에 우리 곁에 도착한 이 책의 인도로 그동안 퇴색한 웹의 공공성을 되살리려는 운동이 불타오르기를 기대해 본다





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World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee Digital Society Privacy Algorithmic Manipulation

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