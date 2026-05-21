School Safety and Teacher Protection

The article discusses the challenges faced by teachers in schools and the need for legal and administrative safeguards to protect them. It highlights the increasing number of complaints and lawsuits against teachers and the impact on their mental health and job satisfaction. The author emphasizes the importance of improving laws and regulations, providing legal support, and creating a safer environment for teachers to work in.

학교에서 아이들을 대하는 방식과 여러 문제들은 사실 우리 사회의 문제들이다. 미비했던 법과 제도 정비해야 아이들에게 즐거운 운동장을, 선생님들에게 안전한 교실을 되찾아주기 위해서는 무엇이 필요할까?

학교 현장의 선생님들은 교사들을 보호할 법과 행정적 안전장치가 가장 중요하다고 입 모아 말한다. 점심 시간에 아이들을 운동장으로 내보내고자 안전 인력을 배치한 학교도 실제 안전 사고가 일어나면 그 책임을 담임에게 전가하기 때문에 운동장에 내보내는 일을 지속할 수 없다고 했다.

아무리 아이들을 운동장에 보내려 해도, 현장학습을 가고 싶어도 '학교 안전사고와 체험학습 관련 면책 조항'이 없다면 변화는 쉽지 않아 보인다. 2026년 스승의날을 맞이하여 전국교직원노동조합에서 실시한 교사 현실 긴급 조사에서 '교사 개인이 지는 법적 책임 부담이 현장 체험 학습 등 교육 활동 운영에 영향을 미친다'는 응답이 99.7%에 달하는 것만 봐도 이것이 얼마나 시급한 과제인지 알 수 있다. 또한 학교와 학급에 쏟아지는 수많은 민원들을 분류해서 체계화하고, 이에 적절히 대응할 수 있는 전문 부서와 인력 충원, 시스템 마련이 시급하다. 지속적인 악성 민원에 대한 차단과 처벌 규정 등도 마련해야 한다.

학교에서 문제가 일어났을 때 그 책임을 교사 혼자 짊어지지 않을 수 있도록 전담 법률 지원팀을 신설하고 예산을 지원해야 한다. 교육청이 법적·재정적 책임을 함께 지는 구조를 만들어야 한다. 이제라도 그동안 미비했던 법과 제도, 시스템을 하루빨리 개선하지 않으면 학교의 교육 활동은 지금처럼 마비될 가능성이 높다. 참담한 현실 속에서 교사들을 보호할 수 있는 튼튼한 안전망을 구축해야 한다.

교육공동체(共同體)인 교사와 학부모, 학생들이 다시 연결될 수 있도록, 찢어진 그물을 엮는 마음으로 진정성 있게 실질적인 정책을 펴나갈 수 있는 교육감이 선출되길 진심으로 바란다





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Teacher Safety School Safety Legal Support Administrative Safeguards Teacher Protection School Environment Teacher Workload Teacher Burnout Teacher Mental Health Teacher Job Satisfaction Teacher Complaints Teacher Lawsuits Teacher Safety Measures Teacher Legal Support Teacher Administrative Safeguards Teacher Legal And Administrative Safeguards Teacher Legal And Administrative Support Teacher Legal And Administrative Protection Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Students And Parents Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Students Parents And School Administrators Teacher Legal And Administrative Safety Measur Students Parents School Administrators And School Board Members

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