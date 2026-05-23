Samsung-SK 반도체 경쟁력, '영업이익의 N%' 성과급 제도 영향 논란

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have reached a tentative agreement on the 2026 wage negotiations, but there are concerns about the impact of a performance-based bonus system that ties compensation to 'N%' of operating profits on domestic semiconductor competitiveness.

삼성전자 노사가 2026년 임금협상 잠정합의안을 마련하면서 파업 위기를 넘기긴 했지만, '영업이익의 N%'를 고정하는 성과급 제도가 국내 반도체 경쟁력에 어떤 영향을 미칠지 우려하는 목소리가 상당하다.

메모리에서 삼성·SK를 추격하는 미국 마이크론은 올해 설비투자 규모를 기존 200억 달러에서 250억달러(약 38조원)로 늘렸다. 올해 1월 착공한 미국 뉴욕주 클레이 메가팹에 향후 20년간 최대 1천억 달러(약 152조원)를 투자하는 등 현재 미국과 싱가포르를 중심으로 새로운 팹 건설에 나서고 있다. 파운드리 시장 1위인 TSMC는 올해 설비투자 규모를 최대 560억달러(약 85조원)까지 상향했다. 이는 최근 3년간 누적 설비투자액(1천억달러)의 절반 이상이다.

대만 본토뿐 아니라 미국과 유럽 등으로 생산거점을 확대하고 있다. SK하이닉스가 올해 초 직원들에게 지급한 성과급 규모는 약 4조7천억원이다. 올해는 250조원 안팎의 영업이익이 예상되는 점을 감안하면 내년 초에는 직원들에게 약 25조원을 나눠줄 전망이다. 2027년 예상 영업이익 전망으로는 400조원도 거론되는 상황이다. 이 경우 SK하이닉스는 2년 동안 65조원에 달하는 성과급을 지급하게 된다.

반도체 팹 1개를 짓는데 약 20조원이 드는 점을 감안하면, 반도체 팹 3개 이상을 구축할 수 있는 규모다. 반도체 업계 관계자는"장기적인 대규모 투자가 필수적인 반도체 산업에서 호황기에 충분한 자본을 확보해놓지 못하면 일종의 치킨게임이 벌어지는 불황기를 버틸 수 없다"며"K-반도체가 경쟁국들과의 초격차를 유지하기 위해서는 중장기 경쟁력 확보가 필수"라고 말했다. 주주단체인 '대한민국 주주운동본부'는 삼성전자의 특별성과급 결정이 주주의 권한이라며 임시 주주총회를 열 것을 요구하고 있다. 대법원 판례상, 이 같은 형태의 성과 보수는 노사가 합의할 수 있는 '임금 등 근로조건'이 아니라는 주장이다.

이재명 대통령 역시 20일 국무회의 겸 비상경제대책회의 모두발언에서"국민 공동의 몫이라고 할 수 있는 세금도 떼기 전에 영업이익을 일정 비율로 제도적으로 나눠 갖는 것은 투자자도 할 수 없는 일"고 비판한 바 있다





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Samsung Electronics SK Hynix Performance-Based Bonus System Operating Profits Semiconductor Competitiveness Competition With US And South Korea New Fab Construction Taiwan US And Europe

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