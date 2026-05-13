Samsung Electronics: Some Employees of the DX Department of the Company File a Lawsuit Against the Union

Some employees of the DX department of Samsung Electronics have filed a lawsuit against the union, claiming that the union's negotiation process is problematic and seeking legal intervention.

교섭 불만에 단체 행동 확산 조짐 의견반영·절차적 정합성 등 지적 법원 인용시 협약 체결 등에 제동 삼성전자 노사 간 임금 협상 사후 조정이 결렬된 가운데 디바이스경험(DX) 부문 일부 직원들이 삼성전자 최대 노동조합인 초기업노동조합 삼성전자지부(초기업노조)의 교섭 진행 방식을 문제 삼고 법원에 가처분 신청을 추진 중인 것으로 파악됐다.

가처분 신청이 실제로 효력을 발휘할지는 아직 가늠할 수 없지만 초기업노조의 교섭에 대한 DX 부문의 불만이 커지면서 일부 직원들의 단체 행동이 확산 조짐을 보이고 있다. 13일 업계에 따르면 삼성전자 DX 부문 직원들은 조합원들을 대상으로 현재 진행 중인 2026년 임금 교섭에 대한 법원 가처분 신청에 참여할 조합원들을 모집하고 있다. 이번 교섭과 관련해 일부 DX 부문 조합원들 사이에서 초기업노조의 조합원 의견 수렴 절차와 교섭안 확정 과정 등 전반에 대한 법률 검토 필요성이 제기된 데 따른 것이다.

이번 법원 가처분 신청 추진은 한 DX 부문 직원의 주도로 진행되는 것으로 전해졌다. 2대·3대 노조인 전국삼성전자노동조합(전삼노)과 삼성전자노조동행(동행노조)과는 무관한 것으로 알려졌다. 이들은 이번 임금 교섭을 주도한 초기업노조의 조합원 의견 반영 절차, 교섭안 확정 과정, 공동 교섭단 운영 과정, 이후 교섭 과정에서의 절차적 정합성 등을 문제 삼고 있다. 현재 변호사를 통한 관련 자료 검토 및 법률 자문을 진행 중인 상황으로 일정 수준 이상 참가자 수가 확보되면 변호사를 통한 신청서 수정 이후 본격적인 법적 절차에 들어갈 예정이다.

DX 부문 직원들은 이번 교섭 과정에서 초기업노조가 반도체 사업을 담당하는 디바이스솔루션(DS) 중심의 성과급 요구만 추진하고 DX 직원들의 의견은 교섭에 반영하지 않는다며 불만을 제기해왔다. DX 부문과 전삼노 등은 또 반도체뿐 아니라 전사 임직원에게 성과급이 균등하게 돌아갈 수 있도록 전사 공통 재원을 안건에 넣어야 한다고 요구했지만 초기업노조는 이를 받아들이지 않았다. 아울러 교섭에서 전체 조합원 권익을 위한 안건 발의와 요청에 대해 초기업노조가 성실히 응답하지 않았다는 문제가 제기됐다.

이에 일각에서는 원래 대표 교섭권을 갖고 있던 전삼노가 초기업노조 대신 교섭을 주도해야 한다는 불만이 나오기도 했다. 만약 DX 부문 직원들의 이번 가처분 신청에 대해 법원이 절차상 추가 검토가 필요하다는 판단을 내리고 인용하면 초기업노조의 교섭 진행이나 협약 체결 절차에 제동이 걸릴 수 있다. 다만 법원이 이를 기각하면 현재 진행 중인 교섭 절차는 그대로 유지된다





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Samsung Electronics DX Department Union Lawsuits Negotiation Process

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