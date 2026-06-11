Samsung Electronics and SK Hi-Silicon are competing for the location of the new semiconductor factory in Gwangju. Samsung Electronics has decided to build its new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gwangju's 'Advanced 3 District' and has already secured a 16,530 square meter (50,000 square meter) site. SK Hi-Silicon, on the other hand, is currently reviewing various domestic and foreign candidate sites. The 'Advanced 3 District' is a 362,000 square meter (110,000 square meter) general industrial district in Gwangju's northern and southern districts, and it is developing it as a general industrial district with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and research and development. The construction of AI concentration zones, AI knowledge industry centers, and the establishment of AI talent schools are also being pursued.

Samsung Electronics ' headquarters in Seocho-dong, Seoul. It has been reported that Samsung Electronics has officially decided to build its new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gwangju 's ' Advanced 3 District ' and has already secured a 16,530 square meter (50,000 square meter) site.

They plan to expand the site to include nearby Jeollanam-do Jangseong. In contrast, SK Hi-Silicon is currently reviewing various domestic and foreign candidate sites.

According to a report from the Chosun Ilbo on November 11, Samsung Electronics originally wanted a total of 49,600 square meters (150,000 square meters) for the semiconductor factory. The Gwangju city government has been considering the 'Light Green Industrial District' in Hanyang, the 'Gwangju Airport's nearby ammunition depot' as well as the 'Advanced 3 District' as candidate sites.

However, it is reported that Samsung Electronics and the government wanted a site with already established infrastructure, so they decided on the 'Advanced 3 District' last month. Samsung Electronics plans to build a semiconductor factory in the 'Advanced 3 District' and then expand it to Jangseong.

The 'Advanced 3 District' is a 362,000 square meter (110,000 square meter) general industrial district in Gwangju's northern and southern districts and is developing it as a general industrial district with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and research and development. The construction of AI concentration zones, AI knowledge industry centers, and the establishment of AI talent schools are also being pursued.

The fact that the 'Advanced 3 District' has been officially decided as a semiconductor factory site is also due to its geographical advantages. The fact that Jangseong is a flat area makes it easy to expand the scale of the industrial park in the future.

It is expected that Samsung Electronics will build a semiconductor packaging plant in Gwangju, which is a part of the final production process of semiconductors. The 'Advanced 3 District' has a large power plant, so power supply can be immediately available.

The semiconductor manufacturing company A-Comtech Korea, which is currently located in the 'Advanced District,' has also decided to expand its factory in Gwangju and invest 1 trillion won. The Gwangju city government has also decided to provide 30% of the overseas investment assistance fund to A-Comtech Korea.

The atmosphere in the region is filled with the news of large-scale investment and development





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Samsung Electronics SK Hi-Silicon Semiconductor Factory Gwangju Advanced 3 District Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research And Development

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