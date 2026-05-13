Samsung Electronics union talks at a deadlock over salary compensation

Representative talks continued for a day and a half, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement. The discussions primarily centered around the allocation of bonus pay in the upcoming year and the establishment of standards. Although both sides tried their best to reach an agreement, they were unable to find a solution at the end of the day.

삼성전자 대표교섭위원인 김형로 부사장(오른쪽 사진)과 최승호 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 위원장(왼쪽 사진)이 13일 새벽 세종시 정부세종청사 중앙노동위원회에서 2026년 임금협약 체결을 위한 2차 사후조정이 결렬된 뒤 각각 협상장을 떠나고 있다.

연합뉴스 삼성전자 노사가 성과급 배분을 놓고 사흘에 걸쳐 28시간 넘게 집중 교섭을 벌었으나, 끝내 접점을 찾지 못했다. 정부가 적극적으로 대화를 지원하겠다고 나서고 있는 만큼, 오는 21일 노조 파업을 앞두고 추가 협상 자리가 마련될지 관심이 쏠린다. 중앙노동위원회는 12일 오전 10시부터 13일 새벽 3시까지 17시간 동안 삼성전자 노사를 상대로 사후조정에 나섰으나, 해결의 실마리를 찾는 데 실패했다. 전날인 11일에도 오전 10시부터 밤 9시30분까지 11시간 넘게 마라톤협상을 벌였다.

성과급 논의만 사흘에 걸쳐 28시간 동안 진행했는데도 노사가 합의에 이르지 못한 것은 양쪽 모두 양보가 쉽지 않아서다. 노조는 삼성전자 영업이익의 15%를 개인별 상한 없이 성과급으로 지급하는 내용을 제도로 명시화하자는 입장이다. 최승호 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 위원장은 ‘회사는 그동안 성과가 잘 나왔을 때 축적해 뒀다가 적자 시 보전해주겠다고 이야기했지만 실제로 지켜지지 않았다’며 ‘제도화가 꼭 필요하다’고 말했다. 사쪽은 올해 성과급 액수를 업계 최고 수준으로 맞춰 줄 수 있지만, 제도화에는 반대한다.

주기적인 사이클(순환)이 있는 반도체 산업 특성상 투자와 비용 구조를 탄력적으로 운영해야 하는데, 영업이익의 일부를 고정해 성과급으로 배분하면 업황 둔화 시 대응이 어렵다는 생각이다. 노사가 성과급 제도화를 ‘하느냐, 마느냐’에서 부딪치고 있어, 한쪽이 물러서지 않는 한 접점을 찾기 어려운 상황이다





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Samsung Electronics Salary Bonus Negotiation Union

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