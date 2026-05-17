Samsung Electronics labor dispute escalates, government mulls emergency measures

The labor dispute between Samsung Electronics and its union escalated, with the government considering emergency measures to prevent a total shutdown. The Korean government urged the parties to reach a compromise in their latest statement, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to prevent potential economic damage.

삼성전자 노사 협상이 사후조정에서도 합의점을 찾지 못해 총파업 위기가 고조되면서 정부의 긴급조정권도 거론되고 있는 가운데 서울 서초구 삼성전자 본사 사옥에 걸린 삼성그룹 깃발이 바람에 펄럭이고 있습니다.

뉴스1 삼성전자 노조 사태에 그동안 침묵하던 양대노총이 긴급조정권을 발동할 수 있다는 정부 발표에 반발하고 나섰습니다. 한국노총은 17일 성명을 내고 삼성전자 노조를 향한 비판 여론과 긴급조정권 발동 거론에 반발했습니다. 한국노총은 ‘삼성전자 노조에 대한 일방적 비난이 쏟아지고 있으며, 일부에서는 ‘귀족노조’를 넘어선 ‘황제노조 투쟁’으로 규정하고, 과장된 손실 규모를 근거로 긴급조정권 발동까지 거론하고 있다’며 ‘이러한 자극적 프레임과 근거 없는 주장들은 사태 해결에 아무런 도움이 되지 않을 뿐만 아니라, 오히려 노사 간 대화를 어렵게 만들고 갈등을 증폭시킬 뿐’이라고 주장했습니다.

긴급조정권 발동 가능성에 대해서도 ‘단지 경제적 파급력이 크다는 이유만으로 이를 적용하려는 시도는 사실상 대기업 노동자의 파업권을 제한하는 선례로 이어질 위험이 크다’고 비판했습니다. 앞서 민주노총도 지난 14일 성명에서 ‘삼성전자 노동자들의 쟁의행위에 대해 재계와 보수언론, 학계에서 긴급조정권 발동을 거론하고 있다’며 ‘노동자의 헌법상 권리를 경제 논리로 위축시키는 시도에 단호히 반대한다’고 밝혔습니다. 이날 정부는 ‘긴급조정권 발동’을 공식적으로 거론하며 삼성전자 파업을 멈춰달라고 강력 주문했습니다.

김민석 국무총리는 이날 대국민담화문을 통해 ‘사실상 마지막 기회인 내일 사후조정에서 노사가 반드시 성과를 내주시기를 온 국민과 함께 간절히 요청드린다’며 ‘파업으로 국민 경제에 막대한 피해가 우려되는 상황이 발생한다면, 정부는 국민 경제 보호를 위해 긴급조정을 포함한 가능한 모든 대응 수단을 강구하지 않을 수 없다’고 밝혔습니다. 긴급조정권은 노조의 쟁의행위가 국민의 일상생활을 위태롭게 하거나 국민경제를 현저히 해칠 우려가 있을 때 고용노동부 장관이 발동할 수 있는 조정 절차입니다. 긴급조정권이 발동되면 노조의 쟁의행위는 30일간 금지되고, 중앙노동위원회가 조정 절차에 들어갑니다.

조정으로도 합의 가능성이 낮다고 판단될 경우, 중앙노동위원회가 중재에 회부해 사실상 강제 중재안을 마련할 수도 있습니다. 그간 민주노총과 한국노총은 삼성전자 초기업노조를 둘러싼 국민적 비판 여론이 커지는 상황에서도 별다른 입장을 내지 않았습니다. 삼성 초기업노조가 양대노총에 속하지 않은 독자 노조인 데다, 자칫 대기업 노조 전반에 대한 비판으로 번질 수 있다는 점도 부담으로 작용한 것으로 보인다. 실제 성과급 확대 요구는 현대자동차, HD현대중공업, LG유플러스, 카카오 등 다른 주요 기업 노조로도 확산되는 모습입니다.

성과급 논쟁이 거세지자 한국노총은 삼성전자 노조의 요구를 ‘과도한 요구’로만 볼 수 없다고 주장했습니다. 한국노총은 ‘성과급 중심 임금체계는 기업이 경쟁과 성과 중심 문화를 강화하는 과정에서 확대해 온 제도’라며 ‘현재의 갈등은 이윤 배분 기준과 공정성 문제가 되돌아온 결과’라고 밝혔습니다. 이어 ‘특정 집단의 과도한 요구가 아니라, 기업이 창출한 이윤을 누구에게 어떤 기준으로 배분할 것인지에 대한 정당한 문제 제기로 보아야 한다’고 강조했습니다. 다만 한국노총은 삼성전자 노조를 향해서도 사회적 책임을 함께 고민해야 한다고 당부했습니다.

한국노총은 ‘노동조합의 역할은 특정 집단의 이해를 대변하는 데 그치지 않는다. 조합원 간 다양한 이해를 조정하고, 더 나아가 노동시장 전체의 불평등과 격차 문제를 함께 고민하는 사회적 책임을 동반한다’며 ‘이번 투쟁 과정이 내부 구성원의 요구를 충실히 반영하는 동시에, 보다 넓은 연대와 책임을 모색하는 계기가 되기를 기대한다’고 밝혔습니다





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Samsung Electronics Labor Dispute Emergency Measures Government Intervention Economic Impact

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