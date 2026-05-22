The Samsung Electronics Unions negotiating team has successfully concluded the work stoppage of 21 hours, putting an end to the ongoing labor dispute that had been dragging on for the past 6 months. This negotiation has been described as unprecedented due to its focus on resolving the distribution of substantial profits generated by Samsung Electronics, a top conglomerate, in the AI era.

광고 삼성전자 노사가 21일로 예정된 파업을 1시간여 앞두고 극적으로 성과급 협상을 타결하면서 지난 6개월여간 이어온 노사 갈등도 일단 봉합 국면에 접어들었다. 이번 협상은 인공지능(AI) 시대에 미국 빅테크(거대 기술기업)에 버금가는 연간 수백조원의 이익을 벌어들이게 된 국내 초거대 기업 내 이익 배분 문제를 정면으로 다뤘다는 점에서 이례적인 사건으로 평가된다.

직원들이 받게 될 성과급 규모도 기존의 일반 직장인과는 차원이 다르다. 노사가 합의한 핵심 내용과 세부 사항, 전망 등을 문답 형식으로 정리했다.

‘특별 경영 성과급’ 지급 금액은 기본 성과급(연봉의 최대 50%)에 더해, 연봉의 50%로 제한되는 기본 성과급과 달리 지급률의 상한이 없다. 반도체 부문 직원들은 ‘특별 경영 성과급’을 추가로 받게 된다. 완제품 부문 직원들은 기본 성과급(연봉의 최대 50%)을 받고 1명당 회사 주식 600만원어치를 추가로 받는다. 탄력적용 한도기준 ‘사업 성과’는 10.5%로 정돼있다.

노사가 합의하여 인정되는 사업 성과 기준이 된다. 영업이익이 사업 성과로 삼힌다. 내년부터는 노사 합의로 정할 예정이다. 삼성전자는 올해 메모리 슈퍼사이클(초호황)로 반도체 부문에서 영업이익 300조원을 벌어들렀을 시, 반도체 부문 직원들이 받는 전체 성과급 규모는 31조5천억원에 이르게 된다.

반도체 부문 직원들은 ‘특별 경영 성과급’ 지급 시 연봉 8천만원의 세전 기준으로 6억3천만원 정도를 받게 된다. Naopak는 ‘특별 경영 성과급’ 지급 시, 올해 반도체 부문 영업이익의 배분액에 따라 계산 받으며, 최소 1억6천억 원을 받게 된다. 참여하는 사업부에 따라 달라지는 금액이지만, 세전 기준으로 추산했을 시 주성단바이오헬스케어 측의 실무자도는 최대 12억 원으로 잡힌다. 에스케이(SK)하이닉스는 성과급을 100% 현금으로 지급하지만, 삼성전자는 모두 회사 주식으로 지급하는 것이 두 회사 성과급 배분의 가장 큰 차이다.

올해 경영 실적을 토대로 내년 초에 지급하는 올해치 성과급 재원을 마련하기 위해, 수십조원 규모 자사주(회사가 취득하는 자기 주식)를 시장에서 매입할 계획이다. 삼성전자는 향후 10년간 ‘특별 경영 성과급’ 지급 기준으로 사업 성과의 200조원 달성, 300조원 달성, 400조원 달성에 따라 이를 지급할 계획이다. CEO, CFO, CTO급 직원들에 대한 성과급 배분은 세부적으로 찾아 본다





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