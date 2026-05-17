Samsung Electronics Strike: Government and Company Reach Out to Negotiate

The Korean government and Samsung Electronics are negotiating to resolve the ongoing strike, which has been ongoing for several days. The government and the company are trying to find a solution to the dispute between the two parties.

김민석 국무총리(가운데)가 17일 서울 종로구 정부서울청사에서 삼성전자 파업 관련 대국민 담화를 하고 있다. 김정근 기자 삼성전자 노사가 오는 21일로 예고된 파업을 사흘 앞둔 18일 사후조정을 재개한다.

지난 11~13일 1차 사후조정 결렬 이후 평행선을 달리던 노사가 다시 교섭 테이블에 앉기로 한 것이다. 2차 사후조정은 노사가 대화와 타협으로 성과급 문제를 풀 사실상 마지막 기회로, 아무쪼록 노사가 한 발짝씩 양보해 대타협을 이뤄내길 기대한다. 지난 13일 사후조정이 결렬되자 노조가 총파업 수순을 밟는 듯했으나 정부와 사측이 전방위로 움직이면서 분위기가 바뀌었다. 김영훈 고용노동부 장관이 지난 15~16일 노사를 잇따라 만났고, 해외 출장 중이던 이재용 삼성전자 회장이 일정을 바꿔 지난 16일 귀국한 뒤 노조와의 대화 의지를 공개 표명했다.

어렵게 대화 테이블이 마련되긴 했지만 교섭은 난항을 겪을 것으로 보인다. 성과급 재원 수준과 상한제 폐지는 절충이 가능해 보이지만, 성과급 기준을 단체협약 등에 명시하는 ‘제도화’라는 난관이 남아 있다. 2차 사후조정의 열쇠는 삼성전자가 쥐고 있다. 그간 사측은 노조의 ‘영업이익 15%를 성과급으로 고정 지급해야 한다’는 요구가 여론의 도마에 오른 상황을 지켜보면서 상대적으로 대화에 미온적이었다는 지적을 받아왔다. 이 회장이 뒤늦게라도 대화의 물꼬를 트겠다는 의지를 보인 것은 다행이지만 이것만으론 부족하다.

성과급 문제에 대한 타협안 제시는 물론 1700여개 협력사 등 산업 생태계 전반으로 이윤이 배분될 수 있는 방안도 내놔야 한다. 원청 대기업으로 이윤이 집중되도록 반도체 산업 생태계를 만든 사측이 먼저 수용성 있는 대안을 제시하는 게 마땉니다. 삼성전자 노조도 기존 안을 고수하기보다 대승적 견지에서 한발 양보해 국민 눈높이에 맞는 합의를 도출해야 한다. 노조는 비정규직·하청 노동자는 물론 회사 내 비반도체 사업부와의 성과 공유도 외면한 것이 여론의 비판을 받고 있다는 점을 깊이 헤아릴 필요가 있다.

노조는 ‘사기업의 협상’이라고 생각할지 모르나 여론은 다른 눈으로 이번 협상을 보고 있음을 의식하길 바란다. 정부는 노사가 자율적으로 접점을 찾을 수 있도록 돕는 ‘산파’ 역할에 집중해야 한다. 그런 면에서 김정관 산업통상부 장관, 김민석 국무총리 등 정부 주요 인사들이 잇따라 긴급조정권 발동을 거론하고 나선 것은 바람직하지 않다. 삼성전자 파업은 국민 경제에 미치는 파급력이 큰 만큼 긴급조정을 해서라도 파업을 막고 싶겠지만 이는 또다시 ‘나쁜 선례’를 남길 뿐이다.

국민의 생명·안전·건강을 위태롭게 하는 파업이 아닌 이상 국가가 강제 개입해 헌법상 기본권인 노동3권을 제한하는 것은 부적절하다





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Samsung Electronics Strike Negotiation Government Company Labor Dispute Workers' Rights Workplace Safety Workplace Health National Economy Government Intervention Labor Rights Workers' Rights Movement Workplace Safety Movement Workplace Health Movement National Economy Movement

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