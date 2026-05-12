Samsung Electronics Negotiating Stakes on Compensation Method Diverge

Samsung Electronics and its workforce have been at odds over the pay structure with the talks held between them to resolve their differences. The two groups are divided on the calculation method of incentives, with Samsung side proposing a flexible compensation scheme emphasizing performance-based adjustments, and the other advocating for a flat rate of 15% of the companys EBIT. The negotiations are now underway after productive discussions yesterday, but no concrete resolution yet. Samsungs proposed compensation model is unique in that it condenses elements of the current Excess Profit Incentive Scheme with specialized compensation within the model. Even in the event of underperforming results, it promises to allocate a higher portion of bonuses. In contrast, the unions propose a fixed rate of 15% of EBIT as the compensation, thereby tying incentives to profitability. The contrasting views have raised concern among industry experts and policy makers, with the unions suggesting that Samsung is trying to prevent any form of tying wages to performance, implying a real threat to labor conditions. On the other hand, with immense capital investments required in the industry, the flexible compensation model from the employers may prove to be counterintuitive and unstable. Moreover, such a scheme may result in imbalanced compensation structures that prioritize few players at the top and harm smaller players. It is a concern that the compensation model could reveal at the industry level as well.

삼성전자 노사 협상의 최대 분수령이 되는 성과급 산정 방식에 대한 논쟁이 극렬한 상황입니다. 사측은 '유연한 보상 체계'를 주장하고 노조측은 '영업이익 15% 고정 지급'을 주장하며 충돌하고 있습니다.

삼성전자 노사 양측은 중앙노동위원회(중노위)에 있는 정부세종청사에서 2차 사후조정 회의를 진행 중이며, 전날에는 같은 장소에서 1차 사후조정 회의를 진행했으나 구체적인 합의점을 찾지 못했습니다. 사측에서 제안한 안에는 초과이익성과급(OPI) 제도를 비롯한 특별한 보상을 추가 지급하는 방식이 포함되어 있습니다. 영업성과에 따라 규모를 탄력적으로 조절할 수 있는 유연성을 강조하고 있습니다. 특히 메모리 사업부에서는 경쟁사 대비 높게 지급될 수 있는 수준을 제안해 실적에 따라 지급규모를 조절할 수 있도록 하겠다는 것입니다.

반면 노조는 '영업이익의 15%'를 성과급으로 고정 지급하는 제도화를 요구하고 있습니다. 이념의 차이로 인해 업계에서는 사실상 성과급을 고정비화하려는 시도로서 보고 있습니다. 전문가들은 대규모 설비투자가 필요한 상황에서도 성과급이 고정비로 굳어질 경우 기업의 재무적 부담이 가중될 수 있다는 우려를 제기하고 있습니다. 반도체 산업은 경기변동에 민감한 대표적인 사이클 산업이기 때문입니다. 특히 자본 운용의 유연성이 떨어지면 중기적인 기술 경쟁력 확보를 위한 투자를 안할 수 있습니다





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