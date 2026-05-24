Samsung Electronics Strikes Deal, but Tensions Persist

The Korean news text discusses the recent agreement between Samsung Electronics and the labor union, with the help of the government's mediator. However, tensions persist as some employees, particularly those in the semiconductor and mobile divisions, strongly oppose the agreement and are considering legal action.

삼성전자 노사 협상이 잠정 합의된 지난 20일 경기도 수원시 장안구 경기지방고용노동청에서 김영훈 고용노동부 장관, 최승호 삼성전자 노조 공동투쟁본부 위원장, 여명구 DS(디바이스솔루션·반도체 사업 담당) 피플팀장이 손을 맞잡고 있다.

이날 삼성전자 노사는 김영훈 장관의 중재로 다시 임금 협상에 나섰다. 공동취재사진삼성전자 성과급 배분이 담긴 노사 ‘임금협약 잠정합의안’에 대한 노조 찬반 투표율이 80%를 넘어섰다. 하지만 가전·모바일 등 완제품 사업부 조합원을 중심으로 찬반 투표 중지 가처분 신청을 검토하는 등 강하게 반발해 노-노 갈등이 커지고 있다. 삼성전자 과반 노조인 삼성그룹 초기업노조 삼성전자지부(초기업노조)는 24일 오후 5시30분 기준 의결권이 있는 조합원 5만7291명 중 4만8805명(85.19%)이 투표에 참여했다고 밝혔다.

공동교섭본부에 참여한 전국삼성전자노조(전삼노)도 전날 저녁 6시40분 기준 조합원 8187명 중 6502명(79.4%)이 투표했다. 두 노조를 합산한 투표율은 84.5%다. 투표는 지난 22일 오후 2시에 시작해 오는 27일 오전 10시까지 진행된다. 노조 규약에 따라 1개월 이상 연속해 조합비를 내지 않은 조합원은 의결권이 없다.

잠정합의안이 가결되려면 의결권이 있는 공동교섭본부 조합원(6만5478명)의 절반(3만2739명) 이상이 투표에 참여하고, 과반이 찬성해야 한다. 초기업노조의 약 70%가 성과급을 많이 받는 반도체사업부(DS) 소속인 만큼, 이들이 대거 찬성표를 던질 경우 통과 가능성이 높다. 이번 합의에서 상대적으로 성과급을 적게 받는 비메모리인 시스템엘에스아이(LSI), 파운드리(반도체 위탁생산)와 완제품(DX) 사업부 쪽 조합원들은 강하게 반발하고 있다. 디엑스 조합원이 중심인 ‘삼성전자노조 동행’(동행노조)과 전삼노 수원지부는 잠정합의 부결 운동을 벌이고 있다.

백순안 동행노조 정책기획국장은 ‘투표권이 있는 조합원 약 1만1천명 중 약 30%가 투표했다’고 밝혔다. 이들은 공동교섭단과 별개로 투표를 진행 중이다. 쟁점은 동행노조가 ‘투표권이 있느냐’는 점이다. 초기업노조는 동행노조가 지난 4일 공동교섭단을 이탈한 만큼 투표권이 없다는 입장이다.

정부는 초기업노조 쪽 의견에 힘을 실었다. 고용노동부 관계자는 한겨레에 ‘교섭대표노조(초기업노조)가 교섭권을 가지고 있고, 이를 공동으로 행사할 수 있다’며 ‘다만 (중간에) 동행노조가 빠졌다. 이런 측면을 고려하면 투표에 참여시키지 않아도 되는 것으로 볼 수 있다’고 말했다. 디엑스 소속 조합원들은 찬반투표 절차상 문제도 제기하고 있다.

이호석 전삼노 수원지부장은 ‘전삼노 규약은 잠정합의안 가부 결정을 위한 총회 소집을 24시간 이전에 공고하도록 한다. 초기업노조는 7일 전 공고 규정이 있다’며 ‘이번에 사전공지 기간을 지키지 않았다’고 주장했다. 수원지부와 동행노조는 투표중지 가처분 신청 등 법적 대응을 검토 중이라고 밝혔다. 트럼프 ‘이란과 합의, 서두르지 말라 지시’…MOU 임박 보도 다음





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Samsung Electronics Labor Union Government Mediator Tensions Legal Action

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