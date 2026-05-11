Samsung Asset Management Unveils New ETF to Profit from Semiconductor Surge

Samsung Asset Management, a leading asset management firm in Korea, is launching a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) called 'KODEX 반도체타겟위클리커버드콜' (KODEX Semiconductor Target Weekly Covered Call). The fund aims to capitalize on the rising momentum of the semiconductor sector while providing investors with stable income from dividend payouts and covered call strategies.

‘KODEX 반도체타겟위클리커버드콜’ 12일 상장 삼성자산운용이 국내 반도체 대장주 투자와 월말 배당 수익을 동시에 추구하는 신규 상장지수펀드( ETF )를 선보인다. 국내 증시의 강세를 이끌고 있는 반도체 업종 상승 흐름에 참여하면서도 커버드콜 전략을 활용해 안정적인 현금흐름까지 확보하겠다는 전략이다.

임태혁 삼성자산운용 ETF운용본부장(상무)은 “‘KODEX 반도체타겟위클리커버드콜 ETF’는 반도체 투자에 안정성을 더하고 싶은 투자자와 커버드콜 투자에 반도체를 더하고 싶은 투자자의 수요를 결합해 탄생한 상품”이라고 밝혔다. 유가증권시장에 신규 상장하는 ETF의 핵심은 국내 대표 반도체 기업들에 대한 높은 투자비중(KRX 반도체)과 패시브 운용(개별 종목 편입 비중 최대 30% 담기)으로 국내 반도체 대장주 상승 흐름을 최대한 반영할 수 있다. 또한 안정적인 월분배금을 위해 커버드콜 전략도 결합해 반도체 대표주에 투자를 통해 안정적인 월배당 수익을 지급할 계획이다. 절세 효과도 강조했다.

국내 주식 옵션 프리미엄 수익은 비과세 대상이기에, 투자자 입장에서도 배당 수익과 함께 세제 측면의 장점도 기대할 수 있다. 월말 배당 구조를 가진 이번 ETF는 기존 월중 배당 상품인 ‘KODEX 200타겟위클리커버드콜’과 함께 투자할 경우 월 2회 현금흐름을 구축할 수 있다. 반도체 투자를 아직 시작하지 못한 투자자, 기존 반도체 투자에 안정성을 더하고 싶은 투자자, 월중 배당 상품 투자자 중 반도체 투자를 더하면서 한 달에 두 번 배당금을 받고 싶은 투자자에게 적합한 상품이 될 것이라고 밝혔다





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Samsung Asset Management ETF Semiconductor Investment Dividend Covered Call Strategy

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