Samsung Electronics' Kim Hyung-ro Vice President, Hwang Gyeong-gon Central Labor Committee, and Choi Seung-ho Samsung Electronics Branch Union President on Government's Commitment to Continue Negotiations

The news text discusses the ongoing negotiations between Samsung Electronics and the labor union, with the government stating its commitment to continue efforts until a resolution is reached. The text also mentions the possibility of a prolonged negotiation process and the potential for adjustments in the negotiation schedule.

김형로 삼성전자 부사장, 황기돈 중앙노동위원회 준상근조정위원, 최승호 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 위원장(왼쪽부터). 연합뉴스 삼성전자 노사 협상이 이틀째 이어지는 상황에서 정부 측이 ‘타결될 때까지 계속 노력하겠다’고 밝혔다.

협상 진행 상황에 따라 조정 절차가 장기화할 가능성도 열려 있다. 중앙노동위원회(중노위) 관계자는 12일 정부세종청사에서 열린 노사 사후조정 회의에 들어가기 전 ‘어제는 노사 양측 이야기를 충분히 들었고, 오늘은 그 내용을 토대로 조정안을 만들기 위해 집중할 계획’이라고 밝혔다. 다만 ‘조정안을 미리 만들어서 들어가는 것은 아니다’라며 ‘오늘 회의에서도 노사 양측의 변경된 내용과 새롭게 고민한 상황들을 다시 들어볼 예정’이라고 말했다. 이어 ‘어제와 오늘 아침 상황까지 종합해 안을 만들려고 노력할 것’이라고 했다.

전날 협상 분위기에 대해서는 ‘합의를 압박하는 자리라기보다 왜 그런 주장을 하게 됐는지 설명을 듣는 과정이었다’며 ‘어제 합의가 안 됐다고 보는 것은 적절하지 않은 것 같다’고 말했다. 성과급을 둘러싼 쟁점에 대해선 ‘양측 안의 당위성을 들었고, 그 중간 절충점을 찾기 위해 노력했다’고 했다. 조정이 이날 밤을 넘길 가능성도 열어뒀다. 그는 ‘사후조정은 기간 제한이 없어 오늘 늦게까지 할 수도 있고 내일까지 이어질 수도 있다’며 ‘끝나는 시간을 정해놓지는 않았다’고 말했다.

이어 ‘타결될 때까지 계속 노력할 것’이라고 했다. 사후조정은 법정 기간 제한이 없어 노사 합의에 따라 유동적으로 운영될 수 있다. 노사 양측 또는 일방이 중단을 요청하거나, 조정위원이 더 이상 접점이 없다고 판단할 때 종료된다. 관계자는 ‘노사가 중단을 요청하더라도 조정위원이 접점을 더 찾을 수 있다고 판단하면 설득 과정이 이어질 수 있다’고 말했다.

삼성전자 노사는 지난 2∼3월 진행된 조정에서 합의에 이르지 못해 조정 중지가 결정됐으나, 고용노동부 설득으로 전날부터 이틀 일정으로 사후조정을 재개했다. 노조는 연봉 50%로 제한된 성과급 상한 폐지와 영업이익 15% 성과급 지급 제도화를 요구하고 있다. 반면 사측은 상한 폐지 제도화에는 난색을 보이며, 영업이익의 10%를 성과급 재원으로 하고 메모리 사업부에는 특별포상을 지급하겠다는 입장이다. 이번 사후조정에서도 합의에 실패하면 노조는 오는 21일부터 18일간 총파업에 돌입한다는 방침이다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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