Samsung Electronics Faces Legal Battle Over Necessary Workforce for Safety Facilities During Strike

The court partially agreed with Samsung Electronics' argument that essential personnel must be maintained at safety facilities during the strike period, even though the opposition union claims that a smaller workforce can handle the necessary tasks.

법원이 오는 21일로 예정된 삼성전자의 파업 기간에도 화학물질공급시설, 웨이퍼 배출·관리 업무 시설 등 안전시설과 보안작업 시설에 필수 인력을 유지해야 한다는 삼성전자 쪽의 주장을 일부 인용했다.

그러나 초기업노조 삼성전자지부는 이를 ‘주말·연휴 기준’ 인력으로 운영이 가능해 4만여명이 참여하는 파업 강행에는 지장이 없다고 주장했다. 재판부는 결정문에서 ‘쟁의행위 전 평상시’라는 문구를 ‘평상시의 평일 또는 주말·휴일’이라고 적시하고, ‘쟁의행위 기간 중’ 방재시설, 배기·배수시설, 화학물질공급시설, 전력공급시설, 관제시설에 대해 평상시와 동일한 정도의 인력, 가동 시간, 가동 규모, 주의 의무로써 유지·운영할 필요가 있다고 봤다. 웨이퍼 제조 관리 업무, 공정 관리 업무, 설비 관리 업무에도 동일한 인력, 가동 시간, 가동 규모, 주의 의무를 파업 전과 같이 유지해야 한다고 판단했다.

초기업노조 삼성전자지부와 전국삼성전자노동조합이 이를 방해하거나 주의 의무를 다하지 않는 행위를 할 경우 노조는 하루 1억원, 각 지부장은 하루 1천만원씩 지급하라고 결정했다. 초기업노조는 판결 이후 입장문에서 이번 가처분 결정으로 파업에 지장이 없다는 점을 강조했다. 노조는 ‘이번 (법원의) 결정문은 채권자(삼성전자)의 신청 취지를 일부 인용한 것’이라며 ‘채권자는 평일 기준 약 7천명 근무가 필요하다고 주장했지만, 채무자(노조)는 주말 또는 연휴 인력을 주장해 이 부분이 인용됐다’고 설명했다.

재판부가 ‘쟁의행위 전 평상시’를 평일 또는 주말·휴일로 판단한 만큼, 7천명보다 적은 주말·휴일 수준의 인원이 근무할 수 있고, 결과적으로 쟁의행위에는 방해가 되지 않는다는 해석이다. 그러면서 ‘(제한) 범위에 대해서는 채권자의 주장을, 인력에 대해서는 채무자의 주장을 인용한 취지로 보인다’고 덧붙였다. 삼성전자는 반도체 생산 과정에서 안전·보안 유지, 반도체의 원료인 웨이퍼 변질 방지를 위해 반도체사업부(DS) 인력 약 7만8천여명 중 8.9%에 해당하는 7천명의 정상 근무가 필요하다고 주장했다. 파업 중 웨이퍼가 손상될 경우 모두 폐기해야 하는 만큼, 필수 인력이 투입돼야 한다는 것이다.

그러나 노조는 평일 기준이 아닌, 주말·연휴 수준의 적은 인력으로도 충분한 업무 수행이 가능하다고 반박했다. 한편, 삼성전자 노조는 이날 정부세종청사 중앙노동위원회에서 2차 사후조정 회의를 진행하고 있다. 이날 저녁 7시까지 회의를 지속한 뒤 다음날인 19일 오전 10시 사후조정을 이어간다. 노조는 사후조정에서도 합의점을 찾지 못할 경우 예고한대로 오는 21일로 예정된 파업을 강행한다고 밝혔다





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Samsung Electronics Strike Safety Facilities Workforce Legal Battle

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