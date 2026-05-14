Samsung Electronics' labor dispute escalates as no agreement reached in final round of negotiations

The labor dispute between Samsung Electronics and its employees escalated as the final round of negotiations failed to reach an agreement. The dispute has led to the possibility of a total strike by the employees.

삼성전자 노사 협상이 사후조정에서도 합의점을 찾지 못해 총파업 위기가 고조되면서 정부의 긴급조정권도 거론되고 있는 가운데, 삼성전자 노측 대표교섭위원인 최승호 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 위원장이 13일 2차 사후조정회의를 마친 뒤 정부세종청사 중앙노동위원회에 붙은 '노사공영' 액자 앞을 지나치고 있다.

삼성전자 노사는 사후조정에도 최종 결렬됐다. 뉴시스 삼성전자 총파업이 일주일 앞으로 다가온 가운데 정부가 제시한 대규모 성과급 중재안마저 노조가 강하게 거부하면서 노사 갈등이 극단으로 치닫고 있다. 노조는 중앙노동위원회가 제안한 조합원 투표 방안에 대해서도 ‘헛소리’라고 일축하며 협상 결렬을 선언했다. 14일 업계에 따르면 삼성전자 최대 노조인 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 최승호 위원장은 최근 조합원 커뮤니티에서 중노위 제안을 언급하며 ‘잠정 합의를 안 하더라도 조합원 투표에 부쳐볼 수 있지 않느냐는 헛소리를 했다’고 비판한 것으로 전해졌다.

중앙노동위원회는 지난 13일 사후조정 과정에서 기존 OPI(초과이익성과금) 제도를 유지하되, 반도체(DS) 부문에 특별포상을 추가 지급하는 중재안을 제시했다. 핵심은 DS 부문이 업계 매출·영업이익 1위를 달성할 경우 영업이익의 12%를 별도 재원으로 성과급 지급에 활용하자는 내용이다. 업계에서는 올해 삼성전자 DS 부문 영업이익이 약 300조원 수준에 이를 것으로 전망하고 있다. 이를 기준으로 하면 특별포상 규모만 약 36조원에 달한다.

기존 OPI 4조원 수준까지 합치면 총 40조원 규모 보상안이 될 수 있다는 계산이다. 노조는 이 같은 방안을 올해뿐 아니라 향후에도 유사한 경영 성과가 이어질 경우 지속 적용하는 형태로 검토하며, 노조가 요구해온 ‘성과급 제도화’ 요구도 일부 반영했다. 하지만 노조는 이를 받아들이지 않았다. 노조는 현재 영업이익의 15%를 성과급 재원으로 고정 배분하고, 연봉 50% 수준인 기존 성과급 상한을 폐지해야 한다는 입장이다.

특히 성과급 지급 기준을 단체협약 등으로 명문화하는 ‘제도화’를 핵심 요구사항으로 내세우고 있다. 삼성전자 노사 협상이 사후조정에서도 합의점을 찾지 못해 총파업 위기가 고조되면서 정부의 긴급조정권도 거론되고 있는 가운데, 13일 서울 서초구 삼성전자 본사 사옥에 걸린 삼성그룹 깃발이 바람에 펄럭이고 있다. 사후조정까지 무산되면서 노조는 예정대로 총파업 수순에 들어갈 가능성이 커졌다. 현재 노조는 21일부터 18일간 총파업을 예고한 상태다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Electronics Labor Dispute Final Round Of Negotiations Total Strike Government Intervention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Electronics' Kim Hyung-ro Vice President, Hwang Gyeong-gon Central Labor Committee, and Choi Seung-ho Samsung Electronics Branch Union President on Government's Commitment to Continue NegotiationsThe news text discusses the ongoing negotiations between Samsung Electronics and the labor union, with the government stating its commitment to continue efforts until a resolution is reached. The text also mentions the possibility of a prolonged negotiation process and the potential for adjustments in the negotiation schedule.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Negotiating Stakes on Compensation Method DivergeSamsung Electronics and its workforce have been at odds over the pay structure with the talks held between them to resolve their differences. The two groups are divided on the calculation method of incentives, with Samsung side proposing a flexible compensation scheme emphasizing performance-based adjustments, and the other advocating for a flat rate of 15% of the companys EBIT. The negotiations are now underway after productive discussions yesterday, but no concrete resolution yet. Samsungs proposed compensation model is unique in that it condenses elements of the current Excess Profit Incentive Scheme with specialized compensation within the model. Even in the event of underperforming results, it promises to allocate a higher portion of bonuses. In contrast, the unions propose a fixed rate of 15% of EBIT as the compensation, thereby tying incentives to profitability. The contrasting views have raised concern among industry experts and policy makers, with the unions suggesting that Samsung is trying to prevent any form of tying wages to performance, implying a real threat to labor conditions. On the other hand, with immense capital investments required in the industry, the flexible compensation model from the employers may prove to be counterintuitive and unstable. Moreover, such a scheme may result in imbalanced compensation structures that prioritize few players at the top and harm smaller players. It is a concern that the compensation model could reveal at the industry level as well.

Read more »

Lebanon: Al-Hesseh Region Struck by Explosion Following Israeli AirstrikeOn 12th of local time in a southern suburb of Lebanon, the Al-Hesseh region witnessed explosions following the Israeli airstrike. In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's leaderbeam Imam Ahmed el-Assir stated, 'We are committed to finding the right way out.' AFP reported that the leader of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, called on the Lebanese government to negotiate directly with Israel to end the conflict. He also claimed that indirect negotiations would provide a greater bargaining power for the Lebanese side.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics: Some Employees of the DX Department of the Company File a Lawsuit Against the UnionSome employees of the DX department of Samsung Electronics have filed a lawsuit against the union, claiming that the union's negotiation process is problematic and seeking legal intervention.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics union talks at a deadlock over salary compensationRepresentative talks continued for a day and a half, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement. The discussions primarily centered around the allocation of bonus pay in the upcoming year and the establishment of standards. Although both sides tried their best to reach an agreement, they were unable to find a solution at the end of the day.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics union failed government mediation, declares failure of late-stage talksThe government's mediation efforts to prevent the slowdown in progress have failed, as the president of the Samsung Electronics Communication and Electronics Union, Choi Sung-ho, announced the failure of the late-stage talks in the central labor committee at 3 a.m. on the 13th.

Read more »