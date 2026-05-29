Samsung Electronics Labor Union Donghaeng Changes Injunction Request to Halt Voting on Tentative Wage Agreement

The union, led by employees of the Device Experience (DX) division, filed an injunction to halt the vote on the tentative wage agreement between Samsung Electronics labor and management. However, they later changed the purpose of the injunction to a request for a ‘stay of effect of the tentative agreement’.

On the morning of the 26th, in front of the Suwon District Court building in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, the executive leadership of the Samsung Electronics labor union Donghaeng (the Donghaeng union), led by employees of the Device Experience (DX) division, answered questions from reporters before submitting an application for an injunction to halt the vote on the tentative wage agreement between Samsung Electronics labor and management.

Yonhap News The union composed of non-semiconductor employees at Samsung Electronics decided to continue legal action by changing the purpose of its previously filed injunction from ‘halt to voting’ to a request for a ‘stay of effect of the tentative agreement’





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Samsung Electronics Labor Union Injunction Tentative Wage Agreement Yes-Or-No Vote

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