Samsung Electronics and Labor Union Reach a Deal on Performance Bonus

Samsung Electronics and the labor union have reached a deal on performance bonuses, resolving a long-standing dispute. The agreement includes the addition of a 'Special Management Performance Bonus' for employees in the Memory and Semiconductor business, which will be paid in the form of shares. However, the shares are subject to restrictions, with a portion of the shares being protected and the bonus amount depending on the company's performance.

지난 20일 경기도 수원시 장안구 경기지방고용노동청에서 김영훈 고용노동부 장관, 최승호 삼성전자 노조 공동투쟁본부 위원장, 여명구 DS(디바이스솔루션·반도체 사업 담당) 피플팀장이 손을 맞잡고 있다.

성과급 배분 방식을 두고 갈등을 빚어온 삼성전자 노사는 이날 합의를 이뤄냈지만, 후폭풍이 거세다. 회사의 미래 경쟁력을 우려하는 목소리에서부터 성과급 무효 소송을 내겠다는 주주들 움직임까지 문제 제기의 층위도 다양해지고 있다. 삼성전자 노사 잠정 합의안의 핵심은 메모리 슈퍼사이클(초호황)을 맞은 반도체사업(DS)부문 직원들에게 기존 성과급에 더해, 향후 10년간 한시적으로 ‘특별 경영 성과급’을 신설해 추가로 지급하겠다는 것이다. 당장 내년 초에 이들이 받을 전체 성과급은 1명당 수억원에 이를 것으로 전망된다.

이번 노사 합의로 삼성전자 안팎에서는 인재 유출 문제가 일부 해소될 가능성이 커졌다는 얘기가 나온다. 그동안 노조는 성과급 제도화를 요구하며 불투명한 보상 탓에 내부 인재가 경쟁사로 이직하는 등 인재 유출이 심각하다고 주장해왔다. 삼성전자의 퇴직률(전체 임직원 수 대비 퇴직자 수 비율)은 2024년 기준 10.1%로, 에스케이(SK)하이닉스(1.3%)의 8배 가까이 된다. 그러나 문제는 특별 성과급이 반도체 부문 내에서도 메모리 사업부에 집중된다는 점이다.

성과급을 받지 못하는 스마트폰·가전 등 완제품사업(DX) 부문 직원들을 차지하고서라도, 반도체 부문의 시스템반도체 설계(시스템LSI) 및 파운드리(반도체 수탁생산) 사업부 직원들은 메모리 사업부 직원의 3분의 1 수준(올해 치 기준)의 성과급만 받게 된다. 노사 갈등 국면을 봉합한 삼성전자가 반도체 경쟁력을 회복하기 위해선 조직 내 불균형과 소외감을 해결해야 하는 새로운 과제를 안게 된 것이다. 물론 메모리 사업부 직원들이 받는 성과급 실수령액은 업황과 주가 변동에 따라 줄어들 여지도 있다. 특별 성과급 전액은 ‘주식’으로 받기로 했기 때문이다.

이 주식은 지급 시점의 주가를 반영해 조건부로 지급한다. 전체 주식의 3분의 2는 1~2년간 매각할 수 없는 보호 예수를 적용하고, 반도체 부문 영업이익이 연간 200조원(2028년까지)을 미달하면 한 푼도 받을 수 없다. 삼성전자 주주 단체들은 이번 노사 합의에 따른 초고액 성과급 지급이 ‘삼성전자 이사의 주주 충실 의무 위반이자 업무상 배임’이라며 소송을 예고하고 있다. 그러나 법조계를 중심으로 이런 소송 위험이 현실화할 가능성은 크지 않다는 목소리가 나온다.

현행 상법에 명시된 ‘잔여 재산 분배의 원칙’은 회사 청산 때 채권자 변제를 마치고 남은 재산을 주주들에게 분배해야 한다는 의미에 그친다는 이유에서다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Electronics Performance Bonus Labor Union Dispute Special Management Performance Bonus Shares Restrictions Performance Company Performance Dispute Resolution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Voting Momentum in Samsung Electronics Labor Union as Vote Draws NearSamsung Electronics labor union ballot reached 70% turnout within a day of voting. Vote-down campaign and extra bonus for semiconductor division contributing to rising momentum.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics and Labor Union Reach Tentative Wage Agreement, but Special Performance Bonus Raises ConcernsSamsung Electronics and its labor union have reached a tentative wage agreement for 2026, but the inclusion of a special performance bonus of 10.5% of operating profits has raised concerns among some stakeholders. The move is seen as weakening K-semiconductor's competitiveness compared to global peers like TSMC and Micron.

Read more »

South Korean labor dispute intensifies at Samsung over performance bonusA labor dispute over performance bonuses at Samsung Electronics escalated on October 20, with the union and the company making progress in reaching a tentative agreement. The union reported a 80% turnout in voting, indicating a high possibility of the agreement being approved. The agreement significantly deepened the divide between the 'DS' division (responsible for semiconductors and displays) and the 'DX' division (responsible for household appliances and televisions), with the performance bonus in the former being 10 times that of the latter. However, some Samsung Electronics shareholders were opposed to the bonus deal.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Strikes Deal, but Tensions PersistThe Korean news text discusses the recent agreement between Samsung Electronics and the labor union, with the help of the government's mediator. However, tensions persist as some employees, particularly those in the semiconductor and mobile divisions, strongly oppose the agreement and are considering legal action.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics' Tentative Wage Agreement Sparks DebateThe tentative wage agreement between Samsung Electronics and its employees has sparked debates across various sectors, including the economy, shareholders, suppliers, management, labor, and government. The agreement to avoid a strike is just the first step in addressing the complex issue of 'excess profits' in the semiconductor industry.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics and Subsidiaries Face Internal Unrest Over 'Special Performance Bonus' and Imminent Wage TalksSamsung Electronics and its subsidiaries are facing internal unrest due to the 'Special Performance Bonus' and upcoming wage talks. The 'Special Performance Bonus' has sparked concerns about the fairness of performance-based bonuses among employees.

Read more »