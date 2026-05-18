Samsung Electronics and Labor Union Reach Tense Negotiations at Central Labor Committee

Samsung Electronics and the labor union held tense negotiations at the Central Labor Committee on the 18th, with the talks ending 40 minutes earlier than expected. The union representative stated that they would continue to negotiate honestly and would appear again on the 19th at 10 am. However, he did not answer questions regarding the possibility of a change in the company's stance or the likelihood of a legal injunction. The company representative also declined to comment. The Central Labor Committee official expressed some satisfaction with the negotiations, stating that both sides had actively participated and that they had gathered enough information. The union and the company have agreed to continue negotiations on the 19th and aim to reach a consensus by the 19th, with the possibility of extending the negotiations if necessary. The union had previously announced that a strike would take place on the 21st, making this negotiation a critical last chance for both parties.

삼성전자 노사 18일 중앙노동위원회(중노위) 2차 사후조정에 나와 성과급 지급 기준을 두고 팽팽한 줄다리기를 했다. 삼성전자 노사는 이날 오전 10시부터 오후 6시 20분까지 정부세종청사 중앙노동위원회에서 사후조정을 진행했다.

이날 조정은 당초 예정됐던 오후 7시보다 40분 일찍 종료됐다. 노조는 성실하게 교섭에 임하고 있으며, 내일 오전 10시 다시 출석하겠다고 밝혔다. 하지만 일부 질문에는 답하지 않고 청사를 떠났다. 사측 여명구 DS 피플팀장은 취재진 질문에 말을 아꼈다.

중노위 관계자는 회의에 대해 약간은 긍정적으로 평가했다. 노사는 오는 19일 다시 사후조정을 실시하며, 최대한 양측의 의견을 듣고 교집합을 찾아 조정안을 마련하는 게 중노위 목표다. 노조 측이 예고한 파업 돌입 시점이 오는 21일로 매우 임박한 것을 고려하면 이번 사후조정이 사실상 마지막 협상 기회로 여겨진다. 정부는 전날 파업을 막기 위한 긴급조정권 발동까지 시사했다. 이에 삼성전자 노조를 비롯한 노동계는 반발하고 있다





maekyungsns / 🏆 15. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Electronics Labor Union Central Labor Committee Negotiations Tense Talks Strikes Legal Injunction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Electronics labor dispute escalates, government mulls emergency measuresThe labor dispute between Samsung Electronics and its union escalated, with the government considering emergency measures to prevent a total shutdown. The Korean government urged the parties to reach a compromise in their latest statement, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to prevent potential economic damage.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Strike: Government and Company Reach Out to NegotiateThe Korean government and Samsung Electronics are negotiating to resolve the ongoing strike, which has been ongoing for several days. The government and the company are trying to find a solution to the dispute between the two parties.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics is on the brink of a massive walkout, with the possibility of a 'unprecedented' situation as the world's largest memory chipmaker and symbol of South Korea's economyReports state that Samsung Electronics and the labor union are in the final stages of negotiations before the company goes on strike. The potential consequences of a walkout could be disastrous for the company as well as the South Korean economy, with an estimated loss of up to $100 billion. The government is poised to respond aggressively to the potential impact on the national economy. Despite the current stalemate, Samsung CEO Lee Jae-Yong made an apology to the public and employees, stating his commitment to finding resolution to avoid such a devastating outcome.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Labor Dispute: Government Tension and Possible Total ShutdownThe labor disputes between Samsung Electronics and the labor union have escalated to the point of total shutdown. The government has started to discuss emergency measures, and the Samsung group flag in front of the corporate headquarters is flapping in the wind.

Read more »

법원 '인력 투입 평상시 수준으로 유지해야' 삼성 vs 노조 '주말 기준'The Supreme Court issued a restraining order restricting labor disputes during the Samsung Electronics strike, while the union claimed that permits operating at 'weekend and holiday' levels. The court found that operating Samsung's semiconductor production facilities at 'workweek' levels during the strike would violate the law, ordering the defendant to adhere to 'normal working hours' regardless of the working week.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics labor unions fail to easily narrow the gap in the latest round of post-dispute negotiations ahead of critical division pointSamsung Electronics unions and management opened a last round of post-dispute negotiations, but it is estimated that the outcome of this meeting, which is important for deciding whether Samsung Electronics will go on strike and setting the payment criteria for performance-based bonuses, will be a significant turning point.

Read more »