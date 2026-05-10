Samsung Electronics Strikes

Samsung Electronics has announced that it will be resuming negotiations with its employees after a break. The discussions will focus on resolving issues regarding performance-based pay distribution. The company and the employees reached a consensus on the need for after-closure consultations, which are similar to mediation, following a period of no contact on April 1, 2022.

성과급 배분 문제를 두고 갈등을 빚고 있는 삼성전자 노사가 11일 재협상에 나선다. 지난 8일 정부가 제시한 '사후 조정' 절차를 양쪽이 받아들이면서다. 대화의 물꼬를 튼 노사가 이틀 동안 이어질 대화의 자리에서 합의점을 찾을 수 있을지에 관심이 쏠린다.

지난 3월27일 이후 공식적인 대화를 멈춘 삼성전자 노사는 지난 8일 열린 노사정 간담회에서 재협상에 나서기로 했다. 고용노동부가 노사를 상대로 교섭을 독려하면서 사후 조정 절차를 권유했고, 양쪽이 동의하면서 해당 절차가 이뤄지게 된 것이다. 사후 조정은 파업이 임박한 사업장에 노사 양쪽 동의를 전제로 노동위원회가 다시 조정을 진행하는 절차다. 이번 협의에서는 성과급 규모와 지급 방식이 주된 쟁점으로 거론된다.

노조는 회사 영업이익의 15%를 성과급으로 지급하고 성과급 상한제(연봉의 50%) 폐지를 요구하고 있다. 특히 이런 지급 요건을 제도로 명문화해야 한다고 주장하고 있다. 노조는 요구안이 수용되지 않으면 오는 21일부터 18일 동안 총파업에 나서겠다는 입장이다. 반면 회사 쪽은 영업이익의 10% 이상을 성과급 재원으로 사용하고, 제도화 대신 국내 업계 1위 성과를 냈을 때 특별포상으로 보상하겠다고 맞서고 있다.

특히 등락이 큰 반도체 산업 특성상 보상 체계를 명문화하는 것은 받아들이기 어렵다는 태도다. 성과급 지급 대상도 견해차가 큰 사안이다. 현재 성과급 논의는 반도체 사업 부문(DS 부문) 중심으로 이뤄지고 있다. 특히 디에스 부문 내부에서도 사상 최대 실적을 낸 메모리 사업부와 만성 적자에 시달리는 시스템 사업부나 파운드리(반도체 수탁생산) 사업부의 보상 격차를 놓고, 노조는 고르게 보상해달라고 주장하지만, 회사 쪽은 차등이 필요하다는 입장이다. 헌법 전문에 '윤 어게인' 주장 넣자는 국힘…어그러진 개헌의 미래





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Samsung Electronics Employee Performance-Based Pay Consensus After-Closure Consultations

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