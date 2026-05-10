Samgsang Elec Company Solidarity Movementعتها

The solidarity of Samsung Electronics employees gathered on April 23 for a '4.23 Struggle Resolution Declaration Meeting' at Samsung Electronics Union Joint Struggle Committee in the office located in the southern district of Seoul's Yongsan area on the 10th.

10일 서울 서초구 삼성전자 사옥. 뉴스1 사상 최대 실적이 예상되는 반도체 소속이냐, 아니냐를 두고 이해관계에 따라 삼성전자 노노(勞勞)의 분열이 격화하고 있다. 교섭권을 쥔 초기업노조가 실적이 좋은 반도체 부문의 보상을 우선시하고 전사적인 이익 공유 논의를 뒤로 미룬다고 결정한 데 대해 내부 불만이 확산하면서다.

총파업이 현실화할 가능성이 커지자 삼성전자 협력사들은 30조원대 피해가 우려된다며 대책 마련에 고심하고 있다. 10일 전자업계에 따르면 삼성전자 노동조합은 21일 예고한 파업을 열흘 앞두고 11~12일 이틀간 사후조정 절차에 들어간다. 사후조정은 조정 결렬로 노조가 이미 쟁의권을 확보한 상태에서 합의를 끌어내기 위해 다시 대화를 이어가는 절차다. 중앙노동위원회 중재로 진행되는 이번 사후조정은 지난 3월 27일 교섭이 중단된 이후 45일 만에 노사 양측이 마주 앉는 자리다.

지난달 23일 경기 평택시 고덕동 삼성전자 평택캠퍼스에서 열린 삼성전자 노동조합 공동투쟁본부 '4·23 투쟁 결의대회'에서 조합원들이 구호를 외치고 있다





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Samsung Electronics Labor Union Dispute Collaboration Company Overral Situation

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