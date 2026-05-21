SEOUL CITY ROAD SHOW PROFILE: KOREAN

The Korean language version of the news text highlights the political campaigns of the two mayoral candidates, including their views on the Seoul subway steel collapse incident, the incumbent's safety record, and the upcoming local elections.

바삐 움직인 서울시장 후보들 ‘선거 홍보물 이곳 통해 전달, 고생에 감사’ 정원오 더불어민주당 서울시장 후보가 6·3 지방선거 공식 선거운동이 시작된 21일 새벽 서울 광진구 동서울우편집중국에서 택배 업무를 체험하고 있다.

연합뉴스 정원오, 동서울우편국서 업무 체험 ‘당선 땐 GTX 공사 일시 중단’ 공세 오세훈, 시장 방문 후 유승민과 동행 강북 찾아 ‘부동산 실정 심판’ 강조 6·3 지방선거 공식 선거운동이 시작된 21일 정원오 더불어민주당 서울시장 후보는 수도권 광역급행철도(GTX)-A 삼성역 구간 공사의 철근 누락 사태에 대한 오세훈 국민의힘 후보 책임론을 두고 공세를 가했다. 오 후보는 서울시장 선거가 ‘부동산 실정 심판 선거’라고 주장했다. 두 후보 모두 이날의 마지막 유세지로 강남역을 선택하며 강남 표심을 공략했다. 정 후보는 이날 0시 선거운동 첫 일정으로 정청래 민주당 대표와 함께 광진구 동서울우편중국을 찾았다.

정 후보는 ‘선거 홍보물이 이곳을 통해 가정으로 전달된다’며 ‘고생하는 분들께 미리 감사하다는 말씀을 전하기 위해 이 자리를 택했다’고 말했다. 정 후보 측은 현 시장인 오 후보의 안전사고 문제를 집중적으로 겨냥했다. 정 후보는 이날 오전 왕십리역에서 출정식을 열고 ‘왜 오세훈 시장 임기 동안 그렇게 많은 대형 안전사고가 일어나냐’며 ‘용산 참사, 우면산 산사태, 이태원 참사, 숭례문 화재 방화사건 등 이루 말할 수가 없다’고 했다.

GTX-A 삼성역 구간 공사의 철근 누락 사태를 두고선 ‘(오 후보가) 얼마나 안전을 등한시했으면 직원들이 그걸 보고도 안 한단 말이냐’며 ‘안전 불감증 서울시가 아니라 안전 최고주의, 안전한 서울을 원한다면 정원오에게 투표해달라’고 말했다.

‘서울 경제 일궈가는 분들과 함께’ 오세훈 국민의힘 서울시장 후보가 21일 새벽 공식 선거운동 첫 일정으로 서울 송파구 가락동 농수산물도매시장에서 배추를 나르는 체험을 하고 있다. 연합뉴스 정 후보는 오후에 GTX-A 삼성역 구간 지하 5층 공사 현장을 방문한 뒤 오 후보의 부실 공사 은폐 의혹을 재차 강조했다. 정 후보는 당선 이후 보강 방법을 찾을 동안 공사를 일시 중단하겠다고 밝혔다. 정 후보는 공사 중단에 대해 토론하자는 오 후보 측 제안에 대해선 ‘안전 대응을 요구하는데 또 정쟁으로 토론하자고 하면 안 된다’고 말했다.

오 후보는 이날 0시 송파구 가락동 농수산물도매시장에서 공식 선거운동을 시작했다. 오 후보는 배추 세 포기를 연달아 옮기면서 ‘서울 경제를 일궈가는 분들과 함께 뛰며 서울의 밝은 미래를 열어가겠다’고 했다. 오 후보는 오전에 강북구 삼양초등학교 일대에서 출정식을 열고 서울시장 선거가 ‘부동산 실정 심판 선거’라고 주장했다. 오 후보는 ‘박원순 시장 시절 재개발·재건축 정비구역 389개를 해제해 신규 주택 공급이 닫혔다’며 ‘이번 선거는 주거비 상승으로 인한 생활고에 대해 대통령이 심각성을 깨닫고 방향 전환을 촉구하는 선거가 돼야 한다’고 말했다.

오 후보는 GTX-A 노선 부실 공사 의혹에 대한 민주당의 공세에 대해 ‘민생에서 주택 문제가 가장 현안인데 눈가림 목적으로 엉뚱한 이슈를 제기해 선거를 그 국면으로 끌고 간다’며 ‘서울시가 초기 원리원칙대로 처리했다는 걸 밝힌 이상 민주당의 전략에 말려들지 않겠다’고 말했다. 오 후보는 이날 장동혁 국민의힘 대표 대신 유승민 전 의원과 함께 선거운동에 나서며 지도부와 거리 두기를 이어갔다. 오 후보는 ‘정치적 의미를 담기보다 유능하고 중도 지향적인 의미에서 경제 전문가인 유승민 선배와 함께했다’고 했다. 정 후보와 오 후보 모두 첫날 유세 일정을 강남역에서 마무리했다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEOUL MAYORAL CANDIDATE KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION BUILDER SAFETY LOCAL ELECTIONS KOREAN INSTITUTIONS

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