Support for Food Retailers Against Regulatory Disparity

The article discusses the ongoing debate regarding the support for food retailers, specifically smaller food retailers like food supermarkets, against regulatory disparities compared to larger retailers like supermarkets and hypermarkets. The text highlights the disproportionate treatment of these food retailers in the 'Support for Recovery from the COVID-19' scheme, citing the exclusion of these retailers in the use of a 2nd round high-impact support fund.

서울 영등포구에 위치한 한 GS25 매장에 '고유가 지원금 사용 가능'이라는 문구가 붙어 있다. 노유림 기자 올오는 8월까지 사용할 수 있는 2차 고유가 피해지원금을 두고 유통업계의 희비가 엇갈리고 있다.

이번에도 대형마트와 기업형수퍼마켓(SSM)은 사용처에서 배제됐지만, 비슷한 규모의 식자재마트에서는 지원금을 쓸 수 있어 형평성 문제가 재점화되고 있다. 이번 2차 지원은 소득 하위 70% 국민을 대상으로 이뤄지며, 총 지급 규모는 약 6조원에 달한다. 이에 따라 지난해 13조원 규모의 민생회복 소비쿠폰으로 수혜를 봤던 업계는 지원금 사용 가능 안내문을 붙이고 관련 프로모션을 준비하며 소비자 모시기에 나섰다. 식자재마트는 지난해 대형마트와 SSM의 소비자들을 흡수한 덕에 매출 상승효과를 본 대표적 유통채널이다.

금융감독원 공시에 따르면 지난해 국내 주요 식자재마트인 세계로마트·장보고식자재마트·트라이얼코리아의 매출 합계는 1조236억원으로, 처음으로 연 매출 합산 1조원을 넘겼다. 2013년 3사 매출 합계(2846억원)보다 3배 이상 증가한 수치다. 홈플러스는 지난해 12월 전국 104개 점포 중 10곳이 영업을 중단했고, 올해 1월에 7개 점포가 추가로 문을 닫는 등 다수의 점포가 사실상 영업불능 상태에 빠졌다. 대형마트도 2024년 2분기부터 올해 1분기까지 8분기 내리 마이너스 성장률을 기록하고 있으며, SSM 역시 지난해 3분기부터는 3개 분기 연속으로 부진한 실적을 기록 중이다.

산업통상자원부가 집계한 주요 유통업계 매출 동향에 따르면 올해 3월에도 대형마트와 SSM은 지난해 동기 대비 매출이 각각 15.2%, 8.6% 떨어졌다. 전문가들은 현재 오프라인 유통업계에 적용되는 일부 규제가 형평성에 맞지 않는다고 지적했다.

이종우 남서울대 유통마케팅학과 전임교수는 “민생회복 소비쿠폰이나 고유가 피해지원금 사용처에서 대형마트나 SSM을 제외한 건 골목상권을 살리기 위해서지만, 정작 오프라인 소비 수요 상당수가 골목상권보다 식자재마트로 이동했을 가능성이 크다”며 “일부 식자재마트는 실제로 대형마트와 비슷한 규모를 갖췄는데 점포·법인 구조상 규제는 덜 받는 현실”이라고 말했다. 서울 강동구 이마트 푸트마켓 고덕점에서 시민들이 장을 보고 있다. 연합뉴스 이 밖에도 식자재마트와 대형마트 간 규제 형평성 문제는 꾸준히 제기되고 있다.

현행 유통산업발전법은 전통시장 반경 1㎞를 ‘전통상업보존구역’으로 지정해 매장 규모가 3000㎡ 이상인 대형마트의 입점을 제한하고, 의무휴업일 지정과 심야 영업 제한 등 규제를 적용 중이다. SSM 역시 면적과 관계없이 운영주체가 대기업일 경우 전통시장 1㎞ 입점 금지, 영업시간 제한, 의무휴업 등 대형마트에 준하는 각종 규제를 받는다. 식자재마트들은 쪼개기 출점 등으로 규모 제한을 비켜가며 전통시장 1㎞ 이내에서도 24시간 연중무휴 영업을 이어가고 있다.

이에 지난 3월에는 인천 미추홀구에서 대형마트가 아닌 전통시장(신기시장) 입점상인회가 인근 부지에 세계로식자재마트가 들어서는 걸 반대하는 집회를 열기도 했다. 이은희 인하대 소비자학과 명예교수는 “이번 고유가 지원금 외에도 소비 진작 목적의 정부 지원 정책에서 대형마트가 반복적으로 제외되고 있다”며 “규제를 보다 형평성 있게 완화해 소비자들이 자유롭게 찾도록 해야 주변 골목상권까지도 소비가 이어지고, 장기적으로는 오프라인 유통업 전반이 이커머스와의 경쟁에서 밀리지 않을 수 있다”고 말했다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Retailers Regulatory Disparity Support Scheme High-Impact Support Fund Supermarkets Hypermarkets

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