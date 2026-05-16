Strange and Disturbing Scenes in Disney+ Drama

The news text describes strange and disturbing scenes in a Disney+ drama, including a group of girls in dark purple long dresses who gather around a body with five severed necks, and a man forcing a girl to perform sexual acts.

디즈니+ 드라마에 등장하는 학교의 ‘자두 소녀’ 학생들과 ‘진주 소녀’ 데이지. 월트디즈니 컴퍼니 코리아 제공 ‘오마주’는 주말에 볼 만한 온라인동영상서비스(OTT) 콘텐츠를 추천하는 코너입니다. 매주 토요일 오전 찾아옵니다.

#1. 짙은 자주색의 긴 원피스를 입은 소녀들이 공원에 모여 뛰어놉니다. 인솔자가 소녀들을 부릅니다.

‘현장학습’ 중이던 소녀들이 모인 곳 앞에서는 5명이, 아니, 목을 맨 5구의 시신이 매달려있습니다. 까마귀는 그중 한 구의 목에서 뭔가를 물어뜯었습니다. 한 소녀가 읊조립니다.

‘역겨워. ’ 인솔자는 대꾸합니다.

‘주님의 심판은 아름다운 거야. ’ #2. 소녀들은 학교에 모입니다. 식당 같은 건물 2층에 모여 아래를 내려다봅니다.

입에 재갈을 문 남성 한 명이 질질 끌려옵니다.

‘이 남자는 우리 속에 숨어 있던 죄인이다. 자기 몸을 만지다(touching himself·자위하다)가 들켰지…어떻게 할까, 얘들아? ’ 아까의 인솔자 중 한 명이 묻습니다.

‘주님의 권능으로! ’ ‘처벌하라! ’ 소녀들은 기다렸다는 듯 외칩니다. 주먹을 쥐어흔들고, 난간을 두들기거나 손뼉을 치는 그들의 모습은 중요한 스포츠 경기장에서 본 듯합니다.

테이블과 연결된 둥근 톱날이 굉음을 내며 남성의 손을 향하자 함성은 더욱 커집니다. 드라마 의 주 무대가 되는 학교. 월트디즈니 컴퍼니 코리아 제공 디즈니+에서 방영되는 훌루의 드라마 1화의 장면입니다. 이것만으로도 작품이 주는 강렬한 기괴함을 충분히 알 수 있습니다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Disney+ Drama Strange Scenes Disturbing Scenes Dark Purple Long Dresses Severed Necks Sexual Acts

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