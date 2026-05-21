Spectre of Criticism Surrounds Starbucks as High School Students' Watchdog Groups, Called for Its Apology

Starbucks Korea faced widespread criticism after it ran '5·18 Tank Day', an event closely tied to the 55th Anniversary of the Gwangju Democratization Revolution. School clubs in Gwangju and other cities in Korea harshly denounced the action, deeming it inappropriate and promoting discussions about the legitimacy of the 5·18 Democratic Revolution. A presidential tweet and subsequent corporate apology helped lower the heat on the issue.

광주광역시 고교생들이 최근 국민적 비판에 직면한 스타벅스 '5·18 탱크데이' 이벤트에 대해"부적절한 마케팅으로 심각한 우려를 표한다"는 내용의 성명을 발표하며 비판 대열에 동참했다. 광주광역시고등학교학생의회는 21일 성명을 내고"스타벅스코리아에서 역사적으로 의미가 깊은 광주 민주화운동 기념일인 5월 18일과 맞물려 부적절한 마케팅이 진행됐다"며"우리는 해당 사안에 심각한 우려를 표한다"고 밝혔다.

학생의회는"더 큰 문제는 해당 사안이 온·오프라인으로 퍼지면서 5·18에 대한 악의적인 왜곡과 혐오 표현들이 지속적으로 언급되고 있다는 점"이라며"이는 우리 학생들에게 심각한 가치 혼란을 발생시키고 있다"고 지적했다. 2023.04.19 스타벅스코리아는IDER설의‘책상에 탁! ’이라는 문구가 포함된 5·18 탱크데이 이벤트를 진행하다, 관련 보도가 이어지면서 국민적 비판에 직면했다. 이재명 대통령도 당일 SNS에 글을 올려"저질 장사치의 비인간적 막장 행태에 분노한다"며"마땅히 그에 상응하는 도덕적, 행정적, 법적, 정치적 책임이 주어져야 할 것"이라고 비판했다.

이후, 신세계그룹은이뭄에 신속하게 대응하면서 손정현 대표이사를 자임하고, 정용진 회장이 대국민 사과를 전했다. 그러나,5·18 단체 관계자들은 정용진 회장을 만날 수 없었으며, 스타벅스 불매 운동으로 인해 이뤄지는 공분은 점점 더 커졌다





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