Special Prosecutor Calls Former NSA 1st Chief As Suspect Of Espionage

As of 12. 3 when the state of emergency was declared, investigators had doubts over the involvement of certain high-ranking officials in relaying intelligence with other countries, of which the CIA was one. Regarding this issue, the former NSA 1st Chief, Mr. Hong, was summoned for questioning. He stated that he did not have anything to worry about at that time. He had no idea why he was being investigated.

종합특검이 홍장원 전 국가정보원 1차장을 내란 혐의 피의자 신분으로 소환조사합니다. 12. 3 비상계엄 선포 이후에 미 정보기관인 CIA 에 계엄의 정당성을 설명하는 데 홍 전 차장이 관여했다는 의혹 관련입니다.

현장으로 가보시죠. 계절이 많이 바뀌고 시간이 많이 흐른 것 같습니다. 저도 사전에 조사를 받거나 통보 없이 갑작스럽게 입건되고 오늘 소환을 통보받았는데 일단 오늘은 특검의 조사에 성실히 임하는 게 제일 중요할 것 같습니다. 조태용 전 원장으로부터 계엄 CIA에 설명하라 같은 지시를 받으신 바가 있는지.

없다고 여러 번 물어보신 질문에 대답한 적 있습니다. 당시 상황을 잘 한번 복기해 보시면 벌써 한 1년 반쯤 지나서 대부분 그 상황들을 잊어버리고 계신 분들이 많으신 것 같은데 과연 조태용 원장이 그런 지시를 할 수 있는 상황이었는지를 생각해 보시면 어느 정도는 상식적인 선에서 이해되실 것 같아요. 아마 그런 내용들은 오늘 들어가서 확인해 봐야 하지 않을까요. 제가 오늘 피의자로 왔기 때문에 평소에는 혼자 왔었는데 오늘은 통상 피의자는 변호인을 동반한다고 해서 변호인하고 같이 왔는데.

좀 더 구체적인 부분에 대해서 질문이 있으시면 변호인하고 얘기를 하시죠, 모르겠습니다, 뭘 얘기하는 것인지. 정확히 특정해서 한번 들어가서 어떤 건지 보고 오겠습니다. 궁금한 게 굉장히 많으실 것 같은데 사실 저도 궁금하고 지금 말씀드리는 것보다 조사를 받고 난 다음에 여러분들이 궁금하신 점들에 대해서 그때 말씀드리는 게 좋지 않을까요. 저도 갑작스럽게 사전에 조사받지 않은 상태에서 이렇게 소환된 부분이라 전후 사정을 잘 모르겠으니까 저도 들어가서 파악해 보고 들어보도록 하겠습니다.

그거야 제가 알고 있는 걸 참고한 거고 받아들이고 하는 거는 법원의 일이니까 제가 뭐라고 말씀드릴 수 있는 사항은 아닌 것 같은데요. 계엄 당시 국정원이 CIA에 계엄 관련 옹호 메시지를 전달했다는 의혹과 관련해서 홍장원 전 차장이 관여한 의혹으로 오늘 조사를 받고 있는 건데요. 홍 전 차장은 당시 걱정 끼칠 만한 일은 없다 이렇게 밝혔습니다. 오늘 조사와 관련해서 추가 내용이 들어오면 속보로 전해드리겠습니다





YTN24 / 🏆 2. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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