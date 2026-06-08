Special Exhibition of 'The Hand and Tools of Artists' at Doksusanseong

The exhibition showcases the interior furnishings of the King's House, which were recreated based on the artifacts of the National Palace Museum, the National Museum of Korean History, and the National Folk Museum. The exhibition aims to recreate the daily life and living environment of the Gyeonggi Palace, which was the main residence of the King, and to allow visitors to experience the atmosphere of the Gyeonggi Palace through the interior furnishings.

덕수궁 즉조당에 재현한 왕의 집무공간에 놓인 철제은입사촛대. 최교준 입사장이 국립중앙박물관 소장품을 참조해 만든 것을 제자 신선이 입사장이 보수했다. 김경록 기자 덕수궁 즉조당. 조선 15대 임금인 광해군(재위 1608~23)과 16대 인조(재위 1623~49)가 왕위에 오른 곳이다.

‘즉조’는 ‘왕의 즉위’를 뜻한다. 즉조당은 석어당과 함께 덕수궁의 모태가 되는 건물이다. 대한제국 초기엔 정전으로 쓰이다가 나중에 집무실인 편전으로 활용됐다. 밖에서만 들여다볼 수 있던 궁궐 전각이 9~21일 열린다.

덕수궁 즉조당에서 ‘장인의 손과 도구를 만나다’ 특별전을 열면서다. 신을 벗고 들어가 평상·병풍 등 내부 집기까지 가까이서 한 점 한 점 살펴볼 수 있다. 국가유산청 덕수궁관리소와 재단법인 아름지기가 에르메스 후원으로 11년째 이어 오는 ‘궁궐 전각 내부 집기 재현사업’의 결과물이다. 텅 빈 전각에 내부 집기류를 복원해 당시 궁궐의 생활상을 유추할 수 있게 했다. 2015년 덕수궁 함녕전에서 시작해 2018~2021년 즉조당, 2022~2024년 경복궁 사정전, 지난해부터는 경복궁 근정전 내부집기를 재현하고 있다.

자문위원으로 고증 및 연구조사에 참여한 한국예술종합학교 김봉렬 전 총장은 ‘일제강점기 덕수궁은 3분의 1로 규모가 축소됐고, 집기들도 훼손됐다’며 ‘단절된 우리 고급문화의 맥을 잇는다는 데 이 사업의 큰 의미가 있다’고 말했다. 이번 전시에는 2018년부터 2021년까지 즉조당에 재현한 왕의 집무공간에 들인 평상·경상·좌등·병풍 등 내부 집기 11종 14점이 공개된다. 평상을 만들어 왕의 앉은 자리는 높였고, 왼쪽에 신하가 앉아 함께 집무를 볼 수 있게 했다. 왕의 경상(책을 올려놓는 책상)은 주칠을 해 신하의 경상과 구분했다.

국립고궁박물관·국립중앙박물관·국립민속박물관 등의 소장품을 근거로 최교준 서울시 무형유산 입사장 보유자를 비롯한 장인들이 만들었다. 지난해부터 진행된 집기 보수 과정에 참여한 전통 장인 3명의 작품 7점과 실제 작업 현장을 담은 영상 3편도 볼 수 있다. 특히 철제은입사촛대는 2019년 최교준 서울시 무형유산 입사장 보유자가 제작한 기물을, 제자인 신선이 서울시 무형유산 입사장 이수자가 직접 보수했다. 입사는 상감의 일종으로 금속을 파내 금·은·동으로 만든 선으로 문양을 박아넣는 것을 뜻한다.

신선이 입사장은 ‘끼고 있는 은반지는 색이 변하지 않듯 손길이 많이 가는 도구는 오래 쓸 수 있다’며 ‘궁궐의 기물은 사용할 수 없기에 쉬이 부식되는 어려움이 있는데, 스승과 함께 이번에 옻칠 등으로 잘 복원했다’고 설명했다. 함녕전에 배치됐던 일월오봉병의 보수 작업도 주목할 만하다. 조선 태조 어진 모사 표준형을 제작한 권오창 화백이 제작에 이어 이번 보수에도 참여했다. 배첩 전문가 김용신과 함께 손상된 화면을 복원했다.

아름지기 홍정현 이사장은 ‘궁궐에서 사용되던 집기와 가구를 재현해 궁의 모습을 생생히 보여드리고, 장인들이 최고 수준의 기술을 연마하고 발휘할 수 있도록 계속 뒷받침할 것’이라고 말했다. 특별전은 덕수궁 관람객 누구나 관람 가능하다. 오전 10시부터 오후 4시까지 매시 정각에 안내해설사의 인솔에 따라 입장할 수 있다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doksusanseong Special Exhibition The Hand And Tools Of Artists Interior Furnishing King's House Gyeonggi Palace Artifacts National Palace Museum National Museum Of Korean History National Folk Museum Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere Interior Furnishing Gyeonggi Palace King's House Artists Recreation Experiencing Atmosphere

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